Nat’l Productivity Day today

The National Productivity Day will be observed todayacross the country aiming to create mass awareness to raise productivity in all fields, including industrial, agricultural and service sectors.

The theme of the day this year is "Productivity for Irresistible Advancement".

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages on the eve of the day, urging to increase productivity for sustainable development and growth.

President Md Abdul Hamid said productivity is very important for the economic development of a country.

"There is no alternative to increase productivity for sustainable development and growth. On the auspicious moment of the birth centenary of the great architect of independent Bangladesh, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence, Bangladesh is being considered as a role model of development in the world," he said.

"Bangladesh is moving forward on the highway of development. In this context, I think the theme of this year's Productivity Day, 'Productivity for Irresistible Advancement' is well thought out and timely", the President added.

"Productivity is closely related to people's daily living standard, skills in economic activities, and quality of institutional functions. To attain this, productivity has to be increased in every sector including agriculture, industry and services. -BSS



