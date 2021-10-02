Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 October, 2021, 2:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

‘Govt eradicated monga from country’

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Friday said the present government has successfully eradicated monga (famine-like situation) from the country by taking different initiatives.  "If we can spread out the early variety of Aman paddy, invented by our scientists, in our northern region, the monga will not come back in future. These early ripening varieties of paddy would guarantee this," he said.  The minister said this while addressing virtually a function organized by Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA) at Taraganj, Rangpur, marking the harvesting of specimens of BINA-16 and BINA-17 varieties of paddy.  Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque said these varieties have huge potential as their production is very good and these varieties ripen within 100 days. "We can produce other crops like potatoes and mustard after harvesting these paddies," he added.  Agriculture Ministry's senior secretary Md Mesbahul Islam, additional secretary Kamalaranjan Das, BINA director general Dr Mirza Mofazzal Islam, Rangpur deputy commissioner (DC) Md Asib Ahsan and local officials and scientists were present at the function in Taraganj.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dog neutering campaign at JU
IU students demand reopening of halls
Nat’l Productivity Day today
City News
‘Govt eradicated monga from country’
‘Climate crisis destroying human rights of those least responsible for it’
Another dead dolphin found in Halda River
Former mayor Manzur gives slab to CCC


Latest News
India announces COVID-19 tests and quarantine for Britons
N Korea says it fired anti-aircraft missile, 4th recent test
Khalid, Billal re-elected Muktagachha AL unit president, secy
Govt mulls tunnel under Padma River: Quader
SAFF Championship: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in opener
President greets his Chinese counterpart on China's founding anniversary
PM greets Chinese leaders on founding anniversary, hopes stronger cooperation
Ex-cabinet secretary Qazi Shamsul Alam passes away
Signature forging case filed against school headmaster
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in opener
Most Read News
Is moralisation in decay in contemporary socialisation?
‘Do not write to impress,’ U.S. professor tells journalism students
PM opens Bangladesh House in US, returns today
Master Abdur Rahim blamed for murder
 Post-9/11 US intervention: An assessment
RU classes to resume on October 20
JU VC mourns death of former Prof Azharul Islam
Former mayor Manzur gives slab to CCC
Mohibullah, a rebel voice silenced
Ecuador’s jail riot kills 126
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft