Pele released from hospital, undergoing chemo

SAO PAULO, OCT 1: Brazilian football legend Pele was released from a month-long hospital stay Thursday after having surgery for a colon tumor, but will continue undergoing chemotherapy, his medical team said.

Pele, 80, had been receiving treatment at Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo since August 31, after a suspected tumor was detected during routine tests.

Pele, who underwent surgery on September 4, is in "stable" condition, doctors said.

The hospital did not use the word "cancer" in its statement and gave no further details on Pele's chemotherapy, but the treatment is typically used in cancer patients. The results of his biopsy were not made public.

"I am so happy to be back at home," Pele said in a statement on Facebook.

"I want to thank the entire Albert Einstein Hospital team, who made my stay a pleasant one, with a humane and very affectionate welcome. Thanks also to all of you, who from afar, make my life complete with so many messages of love."

"When the road is hard, celebrate every step of the journey. Focus on your happiness. It's true that I can't jump anymore, but these past few days, I've been punching the air more often than usual," he wrote. -AFP