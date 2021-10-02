Video
Gavaskar bats for Rohit Sharma for India captaincy

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
BIPIN DANI

All's not well in the Indian team. The reports coming from the UAE, where the IPL teams are playing, not only R. Ashwin but two more senior players are reported to have had reservations over Virat Kohli's captaincy.
First, Ashwin's name came as he had revolted against Virat Kohli and had complained to the BCCI secretary (Jay Shah) about feeling insecure. Ashwin was not included in the final eleven in any of the four Test matches in England.   
Kohli had a fallout with the selectors for the inclusion of Ashwin in the T20 World Cup squad as the Indian captain wanted leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for the mega event.
Kohli had reportedly accused the player of not showing enough intent in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June this year.
Now, it is also being reported in the media that Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are too not happy with Kohli in the team.
Pujara was dealing with some harsh criticism for his slow batting, India's Test deputy-skipper Ajinkya Rahane was struggling to score runs in the longest format. Both were treated very harshly by the skipper in the dressing room.
Interestingly, the coach Ravi Shastri has failed to pacify the situation and Kohli has announced to quit the captaincy after the World Cup.
Now we hear that the BCCI treasurer has denied the controversy, but there can't be a smoke without fire. There can't be any evidence of the complaints, and even if the evidence is there, can anyone believe that the BCCI would revealt it ?
Adding fuel to the controversy, legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar has voiced his opinion to change the captain for next month's T-20 World Cup in the UAE.
"I think (of) Rohit Sharma (as captain) for the next two World Cups," Gavaskar said on the Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.


