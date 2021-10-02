Video
Abahani, Mohammedan in same group of Club Cup Hockey

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Abahani Limited and Mohammedan Sporting Club, the two traditional arch-rivals, have been placed in the same group of the Club Cup Hockey tournament which will begin from October 7 at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the city.
The Bangladesh Hockey Federation today (Friday) released the grouping and the fixture of the tournament.
The group A consists of Abahani Limited, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Ajax Sporting Club and Police Sporting Club while Dhaka Mariners Youngs Club, Sonali Bank Sporting Club, Azad Sporting Club and Bangladesh Sporting Club pitted in group B.
On the first day of the meet, Ajax Sporting Club will take on Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited at 2 pm while Abahani Limited meet Police Sporting Club in the second match of opening day's fixture at 4 pm.
After the group phase matches, the top two teams will advance to the semifinals on October 14 while the final of the tournament is slated on October 15 at the same venue.    -BSS


