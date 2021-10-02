As North Korea escalates, Biden plays it cool

WASHINGZTON, Oct 1: During their only meeting, Barack Obama warned Donald Trump that North Korea would be the most pressing problem, setting the new president on a whiplash policy course that went from threatening war to wooing young leader Kim Jong Un.

Four years later, President Joe Biden is showing no such urgency -- and much more predictability -- even as the authoritarian state steps up both rocket launches and rhetoric.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said it is willing to resume talks without preconditions but it also shows little interest in enticing North Korea, which wants an end to sweeping sanctions.

North Korea for Biden is "still a priority issue but also a no-win kind of scenario," said Jenny Town, a senior fellow at the Stimson Center.

More proactive diplomacy would open Biden to accusations either that he is rewarding "bad behavior" or that he went too far or not far enough.

"If you're looking at how much political capital is the administration willing to spend on this issue, especially after Afghanistan, it's probably not very high," she said.

North Korea said recent tests included a new hypersonic missile, whose speed would be a potential game-changer, and Kim called the US offer of talks a "petty trick."

Trump had sought a wide-ranging agreement with North Korea, with which the United States remains technically still at war, but his three meetings failed to produce more than promises by Kim to hold off on nuclear and long-range missile testing.

"The last thing Kim Jong Un is going to want is another high-profile diplomatic failure at a time when they're having economic hardships and Covid-related hardship," Town said.

In an April policy review, the Biden administration said it was willing to engage North Korea and be flexible.

The policy appeared to be different both from Trump's pageantry and, at least on paper, from Obama's concept of "strategic patience," or waiting indefinitely until North Korea budges. -AFP

















