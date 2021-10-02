Australia to ease 18-month-old border closure ‘within weeks’

SYDNEY, Oct 1: Australia will begin to reopen its borders next month, the country's prime minister said Friday, 18 months after citizens were banned from travelling overseas without permission.

Scott Morrison said vaccinated Australians would be able to return home and travel overseas "within weeks" as 80 percent vaccination targets are met.

On March 20 last year Australia introduced some of the world's toughest border restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the last 560 days, countless international flights have been grounded, and overseas travel has slowed to a trickle. Families have been split across continents, an estimated 30,000 nationals were stranded overseas and foreign residents were stuck in the country unable to see friends or relatives. -AFP