Japanese princess set to marry commoner boyfriend Oct 26

TOKYO, Oct 1: After years of controversy, Japan's Princess Mako will marry this month, but she will forego traditional rites and will not take a usual payment given to royal women marrying commoners.

"Princess Mako will marry on October 26," an Imperial Household Agency official told AFP, adding that "wedding ceremony, reception banquet and other rituals won't be held, and a lump-sum payment won't be provided."

Princess Mako, who is the niece of Emperor Naruhito, has been engaged to sweetheart Kei Komuro since 2017. But the union has come under criticism, with the agency saying the 29-year-old princess was suffering complex post-traumatic stress disorder because of media coverage.

Mako, the daughter of Japan's crown prince, has endured years of sniping and stalling over her plans to marry Komuro, also 29. -AFP







