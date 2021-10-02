Pacquiao files for president as Philippine campaigning starts

MANILA, Oct 1: International boxing champion Manny Pacquiao has formally filed his candidacy for president of the Philippines, as the country kicked off its election season with television celebrities, political scions and at least one inmate expected to be among thousands of candidates vying for national and local posts.

As he filed his papers for president on Friday, Pacquiao sprung a last-minute surprise, naming former Manila Mayor and current House of Representative member Lito Atienza as his running mate for vice president. The two candidates were accompanied by their respective spouses as they filed their candidacies.

The Philippines's election season has often been compared with a street festival that lasts for months, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, supporters of the different candidates were out on the streets early on Friday to show their support - waving flags and carrying campaign banners. -AFP





