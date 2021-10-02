Video
Saturday, 2 October, 2021
Foreign News

Britain’s crisis-hit Johnson faces tricky party conference

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Oct 1: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's talent for political escapology will be tested in the coming days as his Conservative party holds its annual conference in the grip of national turmoil induced by Covid-19 and Brexit.
Panic-buying has emptied fuel pumps, and retailers are warning of a bleak Christmas unless the government restores the flow of labour from Europe that it shut down when Britain quit the EU.
The crisis risks undermining themes that Johnson wants to tout at the conference, including "levelling up" economic growth, "Global Britain" after Brexit, and "anti-woke" culture wars.
He is also set to talk up Britain's action on climate change and the need for global coordination, ahead of hosting the COP26 climate summit in Scotland next month.
The coronavirus pandemic, while hitting Britain disproportionately hard, had masked economic dislocation caused by the EU divorce, and Johnson has weathered the past 18 months of lockdowns well in the polls.
But opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer is catching up, after using his own party conference this week to neuter his party's left wing and attack Johnson as being a Brexit-obsessed "trickster".    -AFP


