Saturday, 2 October, 2021, 2:42 AM
US plans to keep Al-Qaeda in check in Afghanistan with air strikes

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

WASHINGTON, Oct 1: The Pentagon plans to rely on air strikes to prevent a resurgence of Al-Qaeda now that US troops have left Afghanistan, but experts and some lawmakers are skeptical about the effectiveness of the so-called "over-the-horizon" strategy.
Announcing the complete withdrawal of US troops in April, President Joe Biden vowed he would not allow a comeback of Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, where Osama bin Laden hatched the September 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington.
Since then, the Pentagon has repeatedly claimed it is capable of keeping Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS) militants in Afghanistan in check through "over-the-horizon" strikes from US bases or aircraft carriers.
"Over-the-horizon operations are difficult but absolutely possible," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.
"And intelligence that supports them comes from a variety of sources, and not just US boots on the ground."
Austin's remarks came about two weeks after the Pentagon chief was forced to apologize to the relatives of civilians killed in an August 29 drone strike in Kabul.
The target of the drone strike was suspected IS militants but it ended up killing 10 civilians, including seven children, in what Austin called a "horrible mistake."
It was the latest in a long line of US drone strikes that caused civilian casualties in Afghanistan, becoming one of the most contentious issues over the 20-year war and prompting harsh criticism from Afghans.
In his congressional testimony, Austin declined to publicly divulge much about the Pentagon's "over-the-horizon" plans, telling committee members he could provide more details in a closed classified session.    -AFP


