Saturday, 2 October, 2021
Biden suffers blow as trillion-dollar vote delayed

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

WASHINGTON, Oct 1: US President Joe Biden has suffered a setback after Congress delayed a vote on a $1tn (£750bn) infrastructure plan. Part of his Democratic Party refuses to move forward with the plan until Congress signs off on a separate $3.5tn plan on welfare and climate change.
That plan is at the heart of the party's agenda for government and passions are high among its liberal (progressive) and centrist wings.  Centrists want to scale the legislation back radically. The $1tn public works bill, which would apply to routine transportation, broadband, water systems and other projects, enjoys wide support but liberal Democrats are linking it to their more ambitious welfare and climate change bill.
That bill would raise taxes on corporations and the rich, investing the revenue in a broad array of social programmes, including early childhood education, universal preschool, government-funded two-year college education, paid family and medical leave, an expansion of government health insurance and environmental spending.
Democratic US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn't comment immediately, but the White House vowed to bring the warring groups back to the table on Biden's two-pronged strategy first thing on Friday.  "A great deal of progress has been made this week, and we are closer to an agreement than ever," Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
"But we are not there yet, and so, we will need some additional time to finish the work, starting tomorrow morning first thing." The prospect of the infrastructure bill being signed into law appeared to be out of reach throughout a day of intense negotiations in Congress and the White House, with no agreement on the contents or proposed ticket price for the giant social welfare bill, known as "Build Back Better."     -AFP


