Man commits suicide’ in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Oct 1: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself over the extramarital affair of his wife in Mohanpur Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Deceased Protab Kumar Saha, 38, son of late Mandrinath Saha, was a resident of Dorazpara Village under Jahanabad Union in the upazila. He worked as a motorcycle mechanic.

Police and local sources said Protab's wife Tapashi Rani had an extramarital affair with their son Pranta's housetutor Hasib, a college student of Nawnagar Village. The couple had often been locked into altercations over matter.

As a sequel to it, Protab hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 1am.

Being informed, police recovered the body at dawn and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's wife denied the allegation of being involved in extramarital affair with Hasib.

Officer-in-Charge of Mohanpur Police Station Md Tauhidul Islam confirmed the incident.