Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 October, 2021, 2:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man commits suicide’ in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 1: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself over the extramarital affair of his wife in Mohanpur Upazila of the district early Thursday.
Deceased Protab Kumar Saha, 38, son of late Mandrinath Saha, was a resident of Dorazpara Village under Jahanabad Union in the upazila. He worked as a motorcycle mechanic.
Police and local sources said Protab's wife Tapashi Rani had an extramarital affair with their son Pranta's housetutor Hasib, a college student of Nawnagar Village. The couple had often been locked into altercations over matter.
As a sequel to it, Protab hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 1am.
Being informed, police recovered the body at dawn and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's wife denied the allegation of being involved in extramarital affair with Hasib.
Officer-in-Charge of Mohanpur Police Station Md Tauhidul Islam confirmed the incident.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man commits suicide’ in Rajshahi
20,000 villagers suffer as two bridges have no link roads
Three murdered in three districts
Three nabbed with drugs in three districts
Journalists formed a human chain in front of Noakhali Press Club
Two men found dead in B’baria, Thakurgaon
5 more people die of corona at RMCH
Fishers catch plenty of hilsa at Char Fasson


Latest News
India announces COVID-19 tests and quarantine for Britons
N Korea says it fired anti-aircraft missile, 4th recent test
Khalid, Billal re-elected Muktagachha AL unit president, secy
Govt mulls tunnel under Padma River: Quader
SAFF Championship: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in opener
President greets his Chinese counterpart on China's founding anniversary
PM greets Chinese leaders on founding anniversary, hopes stronger cooperation
Ex-cabinet secretary Qazi Shamsul Alam passes away
Signature forging case filed against school headmaster
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in opener
Most Read News
Is moralisation in decay in contemporary socialisation?
‘Do not write to impress,’ U.S. professor tells journalism students
PM opens Bangladesh House in US, returns today
Master Abdur Rahim blamed for murder
 Post-9/11 US intervention: An assessment
RU classes to resume on October 20
JU VC mourns death of former Prof Azharul Islam
Mohibullah, a rebel voice silenced
Former mayor Manzur gives slab to CCC
Ecuador’s jail riot kills 126
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft