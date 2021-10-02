20,000 villagers suffer as two bridges have no link roads

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Oct 1: Due to lack of bridge link roads in Nalitabari Upazila of the district, around 20,000 people of 10 villages are suffering communications.

There are two bridges in a road distance of one kilometre (KM) in the upazila. But link roads of these bridges have not been constructed. The bridges are located at Rupnarayankura and Nalitabri unions. Locals demanded link road construction immediately.

In 2013-2014 fiscal year, one of the bridges was constructed over Morakhali Khal (canal) in Chhaluatala Village at Nalitabari Union at Tk 22 lakh. Another one was constructed in Krishnapur Village at Rupnarayankura Union at Tk 16 lakh. These were raised under the Ministry of Relief and Disaster Management.

The Krishnapur Bridge is used by people of Baruajani, Kalapagla, Aynatali, Kadamtali, Mathafata Bazar, and Madraj Bazar villages. It is also used by students of Krishnapur Government Primary School and Kadamtali High School and staffs of Rupnarayankura Union.

The Chhaluatala Bridge is used by people of Aynatali, Gojakura, Gachhgora, Geraponcha, and Krishnapur villages.

In the absence of link roads of these bridges, locals are now using aisles of paddy fields. The Chhayatala Bridge is above the field aisle a bit. Locals dumped sand filled bags to make it fit for using.

Besides, there is scope to get on the Krishnapur Bridge by aisle of paddy field and side of Morakhali Khal. But there is no system to go to other end.

Farmer Fazlul Haq,58, of Aynatali Village said, "We have been seeing the bridge in such condition. The bridges have not been constructed with link roads. It gets so hard to get on the bridge. Once I got injured while getting onto the bridge. Dead body is taken to graveyard by aisle. We cannot bring our paddy."

Enayet Hossain, 38, of Chhayatala Village said, these bridges have been lying unused for the last eight/nine years.

"The government has constructed these bridges at a huge cost. If these were built in a planned way, these would be useful for us."

Yusuf Ali, 26, of Krishnapur Village said, "We have to get on the bridge via field aisle. We raised one bridge dropping sand bags ourselves. If metallic links would be connected to the bridges, it would be beneficial for around 20,000 people of 10 villages."

Monraj Ali, 36, of Kalapagla Village said, "Our children are facing problem in using the bridge for going to school and college. Bringing agriculture products are also hampered."

Rupnarayankura Union Chairman Mizanur Rahman Mizan said, "Before I became chairman, the bridge was built. Now it is not possible to construct the link road by the Union Parishad."

Nalitabari Union Chairman Asaduzzaman said, if Morakhali Khal is dug, then using the dug earth, the link road can be made. Then inhabitants of two unions can use both the bridges.

Nalitabari Upazila Project Implementation Officer Abdul Mannan said, local people have made their complaint for the two bridges having not link roads.

"I have inspected these bridges and informed their conditions to the highest authority. To relieve public sufferings, we are expecting to start link road work this fiscal year," he added.













