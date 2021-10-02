Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 October, 2021, 2:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

20,000 villagers suffer as two bridges have no link roads

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Oct 1: Due to lack of bridge link roads in Nalitabari Upazila of the district, around 20,000 people of 10 villages are suffering communications.
There are two bridges in a road distance of one kilometre (KM) in the upazila. But link roads of these bridges have not been constructed. The bridges are located at Rupnarayankura and Nalitabri unions. Locals demanded link road construction immediately.
In 2013-2014 fiscal year, one of the bridges was constructed over Morakhali Khal (canal) in Chhaluatala Village at Nalitabari Union at Tk 22 lakh. Another one was constructed in Krishnapur Village at Rupnarayankura Union at Tk 16 lakh. These were raised under the Ministry of Relief and Disaster Management.
The Krishnapur Bridge is used by people of Baruajani, Kalapagla, Aynatali, Kadamtali, Mathafata Bazar, and Madraj Bazar villages. It is also used by students of Krishnapur Government Primary School and Kadamtali High School and staffs of Rupnarayankura Union.
The Chhaluatala Bridge is used by people of Aynatali, Gojakura, Gachhgora, Geraponcha, and Krishnapur villages.
In the absence of link roads of these bridges, locals are now using aisles of paddy fields. The Chhayatala Bridge is above the field aisle a bit. Locals dumped sand filled bags to make it fit for using.
Besides, there is scope to get on the Krishnapur Bridge by aisle of paddy field and  side of Morakhali Khal. But there is no system to go to other end.
Farmer Fazlul Haq,58, of Aynatali Village said, "We have been seeing the bridge in such condition. The bridges have not been constructed with link roads. It gets so hard to get on the bridge. Once I got injured while getting onto the bridge. Dead body is taken to graveyard by aisle. We cannot bring our paddy."
Enayet Hossain, 38, of Chhayatala Village said, these bridges have been lying unused for the last eight/nine years.
"The government has constructed these bridges at a huge cost. If these were built in a planned way, these would be useful for us."
Yusuf Ali, 26, of Krishnapur Village said, "We have to get on the bridge via field aisle. We raised one bridge dropping sand bags ourselves. If metallic links would be connected to the bridges, it would be beneficial for around 20,000 people of 10 villages."
Monraj Ali, 36, of Kalapagla Village said, "Our children are facing problem in using the bridge for going to school and college. Bringing agriculture products are also hampered."
Rupnarayankura Union Chairman Mizanur Rahman Mizan said, "Before I became chairman, the bridge was built. Now it is not possible to construct the link road by the Union Parishad."
Nalitabari Union Chairman Asaduzzaman said, if Morakhali Khal is dug, then using the dug earth, the link road can be made. Then inhabitants of two unions can use both the bridges.
Nalitabari Upazila Project Implementation Officer Abdul Mannan said, local people have made their complaint for the two bridges having not link roads.
"I have inspected these bridges and informed their conditions to the highest authority. To relieve public sufferings, we are expecting to start link road work this fiscal year," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man commits suicide’ in Rajshahi
20,000 villagers suffer as two bridges have no link roads
Three murdered in three districts
Three nabbed with drugs in three districts
Journalists formed a human chain in front of Noakhali Press Club
Two men found dead in B’baria, Thakurgaon
5 more people die of corona at RMCH
Fishers catch plenty of hilsa at Char Fasson


Latest News
India announces COVID-19 tests and quarantine for Britons
N Korea says it fired anti-aircraft missile, 4th recent test
Khalid, Billal re-elected Muktagachha AL unit president, secy
Govt mulls tunnel under Padma River: Quader
SAFF Championship: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in opener
President greets his Chinese counterpart on China's founding anniversary
PM greets Chinese leaders on founding anniversary, hopes stronger cooperation
Ex-cabinet secretary Qazi Shamsul Alam passes away
Signature forging case filed against school headmaster
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in opener
Most Read News
Is moralisation in decay in contemporary socialisation?
‘Do not write to impress,’ U.S. professor tells journalism students
PM opens Bangladesh House in US, returns today
Master Abdur Rahim blamed for murder
 Post-9/11 US intervention: An assessment
RU classes to resume on October 20
JU VC mourns death of former Prof Azharul Islam
Mohibullah, a rebel voice silenced
Former mayor Manzur gives slab to CCC
Ecuador’s jail riot kills 126
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft