Saturday, 2 October, 2021, 2:41 AM
Three murdered in three districts

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondents

Three people have been killed in separate incidents in three districts- Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi and Bogura, in two days.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A suspected drug dealer was killed in a reported shootout with the members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) near Ukhiya border area in the upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
BGB Cox's Bazar 34 Battalion's Commander Lt Col Ali Hayder Azad Ahmed said the incident occurred in Koroibunia area under Ratnapalang Union at around 8pm.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
He said on information that a consignment of yaba tablets was coming from Myanmar through Ukhiya border, a team of the BGB took position there.
As the team signalled them, the gang members started firing aiming at the BGB personnel. They also fired back in self-defence which triggered the gunfight.
Later, the BGB men found the bullet-injured man and rushed him to Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctors.
About 50,000 yaba tablets, a gun and two rounds of bullet were also recovered from the scene, the official added.
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A young man, who was beaten to injure by his father in Bagha Upazila of the district, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital at dawn on Wednesday.
Deceased Shishir, 22, was the son of Babul Hossain, 52, a resident of Fatehpur Bausha Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Shishir was locked in a clash with his younger brother Shawon, 18, over retting jute in the area on August 20 last.
Following this, Babul Hossain beat Shishir mercilessly with a stick, leaving him critically injured.
Injured Shishir was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
On August 26, he was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) as his condition was deteriorated.
He had been undergoing treatment there.
Later, he died at DMCH at dawn on Wednesday.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to DMCH morgue for an autopsy.
However, the deceased's mother Sharifa Begum lodged a murder case with Bagha Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Following this, police arrested Babul Hossain at around 10am on Wednesday.
Officer-in-Charge of Bagha PS Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident.
BOGURA: A man was hacked to death by miscreants in the district town on Tuesday night.
Deceased Khairul Islam Sumon, 35, son of Abdul Khaleq of Mistri Para area in Sadar Upazila of Rangpur. He lived in a rented house in Sabgram area in Bogura.
Police sources said a group of miscreants attacked on Sumon in Kanuchgari area in the town at around 10pm and hacked him with sharp weapon indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.
Injured Sumon was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SZRMCH morgue for an autopsy.
Additional Superintend of Police (Sadar Circle) Faisal Mahmud confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the killers.


