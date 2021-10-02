Three nabbed with drugs in three districts

Three people have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Naogaon, Moulvibazar and Barishal, in two days.

MANDA, NAOGAON: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with five litres of liquor in Manda Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested person is Sohel Rana, 25, son of Abdus Samad, a resident of Binodpur Village under Sofapur Union in Mohadevpur Upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kanchan area under Ganeshpur Union in Manda Upazila at around 5pm, and arrested him along with the liquor.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Manda Police Station (PS), the arrested was sent to jail.

Officer-in-Charge of Manda PS Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 105 litres of liquor in Sreemangal Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The arrested person is Dhiren Saura, 35, son of Makhan Saura, a resident of Rajghat Tea Garden area.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Sreemangal Camp conducted a drive in Rajghat Union in at around 4:10am and arrested Dhiren along with the liquor.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sreemangal PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

BARISHAL: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 1.5kg of hemp from Airport PS area in the city on Wednesday noon.

The arrested person is Mofazzel Hawlader, 45, son of late Mokhles Hawlader of Charmonai Shaluka Village in Sadar Upazila of the district. He lived in a rented house in Jaberpar area in the city.

DB Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Jaberpar area at around 1:45pm and arrested him with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Barishal Airport PS in this connection.





