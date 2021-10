5 more people die of corona at RMCH

Three nabbed with drugs in three districts

Three murdered in three districts

20,000 villagers suffer as two bridges have no link roads

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Journalists formed a human chain in front of Noakhali Press Club in the town on Thursday, protesting a death threat to District Correspondent of Prothom Alo Mahbubur Rahman. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]