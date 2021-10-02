Video
Saturday, 2 October, 2021
Home Countryside

Two men found dead in B’baria, Thakurgaon

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondents

Two men have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Thakurgaon, in three days.
BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the hanging body of a man in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Russell Mia, 38, son of Mahfuz Mia.
He was a resident of Alinagar Village under Budhanti Union in the upazila.
He was a pickup van driver by profession.
Local sources said Russell Mia's wife along with their children went to his father-in-law's house in Sarail Upazila two days back.
Since then he had been living alone in the house.
However, he did not respond from his house in the area to any other's call since the morning. Later, they informed police about the matter.
Being informed, police rushed in, broke the door and found him hanging from the ceiling of a room at around 11am.
The body was sent to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
 The deceased's father Mahfuz Mia said there was no disputation in the family.
Budhanti Union Parishad Member Md Dhan Mia said he heard the news.
Officer-in-Charge of Bijoynagar Police Station Mirza Md Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.
THAKURGAON: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a man from a ditch in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Enamul Haque, son of Atibur Rahman, a resident of Andharmua Hagurapara Village in Chirirbandar Upazila of Dinajpur District.
Police sources said locals spotted the body at a ditch in Chhota Khonchabari Tentultala area under Nargun Union in the upazila in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Superintend of Thakurgaon Police Md Jahangir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.





