Saturday, 2 October, 2021, 2:41 AM
5 more people die of corona at RMCH

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 1: Five more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in two days.
Two people died of the virus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.
He said all of deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Some 85 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 240 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the RMCH director added.
Earlier, three more people died died of coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Thursday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.
He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.
Of the deceased, each was from Natore, Rajshahi and Naogaon districts.
Some 93 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 240 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, the RMCH director added.


