Saturday, 2 October, 2021, 2:41 AM
Home Countryside

Fishers catch plenty of hilsa at Char Fasson

They are concerned about new ban from Oct 4

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Shipu Farazi

Hilsa being sold at a market in Char Fasson Upazila. photo: observer

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Oct 1: A plenty of hilsa are being netted in Char Fasson Upazila of the      district.
After a long waiting for hilsa to appear in Meghna-Tentulia rivers, fishermen are now delighted to catch hilsa hugely. But they are concerned about new ban that is set to be effective from October 4.
The hilsa season begins from Ashar.  But this year's status is different. During the last three months of the current season, fishers did not get expected hilsa. Over these months, they became indebted to Mahajans for Dadans (lent money). But the recent availability of hilsa in the rivers made them hopeful.
Fishers started returning to fishing stations with hilsa-laden boats. The fishing stations became vibrant.
Fish trader Md Sultan Mia at Char Madrajj Union said, firstly expected hilsa could not be netted. "We, warehouses and fishers, were in problems. After a long gap, we started to get hilsa expectedly. But the ban again from next month has concerned us again."
A visit found fishers catching hilsa with delight in the Meghna River in areas like Samraj, Betua, Natun Sluice Gate, Khejurgachhia, Dhalchar, Baksi, Ghosherhat, Char Kacchchhapia, and Char Kukri Mukri.
Fisher Habul Sardar Majji at Char Kalami Union said, "We did not get hilsa in river for a long time. But we started to get hilsa from September 7, driven by off-moon. So we seek more time as it is much time ahead for hilsa to lay eggs."
"If the next ban is not shifted, we will have to incur irrecoverable damage," he added.
It was also echoed by fishers' association leader Md Ershad Farazi.
Warehouse owners said, warehouses and fishers counted huge losses for not getting hilsa for long time.
Upazila Fisheries Officer Maruf Hossain Mirar said, fishers will be able to recoup their losses.
A total of 1.77 lakh metric tons (MT) of hilsa have been targeted to be caught this season, and during the last three months, 38,200 MT were netted.


