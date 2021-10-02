Durga Puja to be celebrated in 634 mandaps in Barishal



Makers giving finishing touch to their idols at a puja mandap in Barishal City. photo: observer

On the occasion, idol makers are now busy preparing idols of Goddess Durga and her followers in different areas of the district.

According to Barishal District and City Puja Committees, this year Durga Puja will be celebreated in 634 puja mandops. A total of 44 mandaps are being prepared in the city while 590 ones are in 10 upazilas.

Manik Mukharjee Kudu, secretary of Barishal District Puja Udjapon Committee said, out of the 590 puja mandaps, 161 ones are in Agailjhara Upazila, 116 in Wazirpu, 84 in Gaurnadi, 71 in Bakerganj, 59 in Banaripara, 25 in Babuganj, 24 in Mehendiganj, 11 in Muladi, 15 in Hizla, and 24 in Barishal Sadar Upazila.

He further said, this year's puja mandaps are higher in the district by 15 than last year's, and the puja will be held in a limited scale due to Covid-19 situation. The number of mandaps in the city is higher by two this year. Of the total 44 mandaps in the city, 36 mandaps will be sarbojonin (public).











