Seven killed in road mishaps in six districts

Seven people including a woman have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Mymensingh, Gopalganj, Feni, Jamalpur, Bogura and Moulvibazar, on Thursday.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: Two day-labourers were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Harun Mia, 60, and Habi Mia, 35. Both of them hailed from Sarchapur Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haluaghat Police Station (PS) Shahinuzzaman Khan said a Haluaghat-bound goods-laden trolley carrying at least 10 workers lost control on the Haluaghat-Sarchapu Road at Itakhola at around 8am, which left two dead on the spot and two others injured.

Locals rescued the injured workers and rushed them to a local hospital.

The injured were, later, referred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, the OC added.

GOPALGANJ: An elderly woman was killed as a bus ran over her in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Fazrun Begum, 60, wife of late Suruj Sheikh, a resident of Ghonapara Purbapara area in the upazila.

Ghonapara Highway PS Inspector Abu Nayeem Md Mofazzel Haque said the woman was working in her house yard along the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the morning. A Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Tungipara Express' hit her at around 10:45am while overtaking another vehicle, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy, the official added.

FENI: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Daganbhuiyan Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Akram, 35, son of late Shahabuddin of Bholachang Village in Nabinagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria District. He was a dry fish trader. He lived in a rented house in Hazari Road area in Feni Town for work purpose.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus of 'Dreamland Paribahan' hit a CNG carrying Akram in Enayet Bhuiyan area on the Basurhat Road at around 11am, which left him dead on the spot and the CNG driver injured. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Feni 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Injured Md Meheraz was taken to Daganbhuiyan Upazila Health Complex.

Sub-Inspector of Daganbhuiyan PS Mobarak Hossain confirmed the incident.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A young man of Sarishabari Upazila in the district, who was injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Samiul Islam, son of Aynal Huque of Rayderpara Village under Doail Union in Sarishabari Upazila.

Local sources said Samiul left his house on a motorcycle on Wednesday morning to attend a job interview at a private company in Dhaka.

After attending the job interview, he left Dhaka for Jamalpur. When he reached Bhaluka on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway on Wednesday afternoon, a speeding bus pushed him from behind, leaving the youth critically injured.

Injured Samiul was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH).

Following the deterioration of Samiul's condition, the on-duty doctor of MMCH referred him to DMCH.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment.

BOGURA: An elderly man was killed as a bus ran over him in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 65, could not be known immediately.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Sherpur Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Baniul Anam said the man was walking beside the Dhaka-Bogura Highway in the morning. At that time, A Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Hanif Paribahan' hit him while overtaking another vehicle, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the official added.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A young man was killed and his brother injured in a road accident in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ali Akbar, 24, son of Khaliq Mia, a resident of Purba Jalalpur Village under Adampur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck hit an auto-rickshaw carrying Ali Akbar and his brother Jashim, 22, in Magurchhara area on the Kamalganj-Sreemangal Road at around 11am, which left them seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex, where Ali Akbar died while undergoing treatment.

Injured Jashim was shifted to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

However, police could not identify the truck immediately.
























