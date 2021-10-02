169 detained on different charges in seven districts

A total of 169 people including a couple have been detained on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Noakhali, Rajshahi, Bogura, Sirajganj, Munshiganj, Joypurhat and Moulvibazar, recently.

NOAKHALI: A total of 60 people including 59 Rohingyas have been arrested on different charges in Begumganj and Hatiya upazilas of the district recently.

Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with firearms in Begumganj Upazila early Friday.

The arrested person is Juwel, 28, son of Abdur Rob, a resident of Ekabbarpur Village under Alaiyapur Union in the upazila. He was the second-in-command of 'Titu Bahini', a terrorist gang.

Superintend of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Alaiyapur area at around 3:30pm, and arrested Juwel along with two foreign pistols and nine rounds of bullet.

A case under the Arms Act was filed with Begumganj Police Station (PS) in this connection, the SP added.

Earlier, some 24 Rohingyas, who fled Bhasan Char, have been detained in Hatia Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Noakhali SP Md Shahidul said they fled away Bhasan Char on Wednesday night and took shelter in a jungle, 10 kilometres away from the camp.

Being informed, members of Bangladesh Coast Guard conducted a drive there on Thursday and detained them, the SP added.

On the other hand, some 35 Rohingyas, who fled Bhasan Char, have been detained in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Noakhali SP Md Shahidul said they fled away Bhasan Char on Sunday night and took shelter in a jungle, five kilometers away from the camp.

Being informed, members of Bangladesh Coast Guard conducted a drive there and detained them, the SP added.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 98 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in the city recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 57 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, 17 had arrest warrant, 11 were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 33 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, ten had arrest warrant, seven were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, DB Police, in a drive, have detained nine people on charge of gambling in Khorbona Nodirdhar area in the city on Thursday night.

The detained persons are: Wasiul Alam, 39, Sohag Hossain alias Merajul, 25, AKM Zobair, 50, Md Rocky, 40, Abdul Ahad, 45, Hasibul Hasan, 48, Jakir Hossain, 40, Arafat Ali, 30, and Swapon Rana, 33.

RMP sources said on information, a team of DB police conducted a drive in Khorbona Nodirdhar area at around 10:30pm and caught them red-handed.

The DB team also recovered cash money and several sets of playing card.

Arefin Jewel, deputy police commissioner of the DB, confirmed the matter.

BOGURA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two people from a fraud gang in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are Joynal Mandol, son of late Hossain Ali, and Shuvo Islam, 20, son of Islam Sarker, residents of Gondagram Uttarpara Village in the upazila.

RAB sources said a gang of frauds had been cheating with commoners with showing them gold bars and ornaments in the area for long.

On information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Banani area at around 9pm and arrested them.

RAB members also seized five gold bars, fake gold ornaments and equipments used in cheating people from their possessions during the drive.

After filing a case against them with Shajahanpur PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

RAB-12 Bogura Company Commander Sohrab Hossain confirmed the matter.

MUNSHIGANJ: Police have arrested a couple, who tactfully called national emergency helpline 999 to escape detention, on charge of hijacking an auto-rickshaw in the guise of passengers near Jamaldi Bus Stop in Gazaria Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The detained persons are Sathi Akter, 25, and her so called husband Nazmul, 25, residents of Bausia area in the upazila.

Mainuddin, sub-inspector (SI) of Gazaria PS, said, "Sathi Akter called the helpline from Jamaldi Bus Stand on Tuesday and said some local people beat up them keeping confined giving a blame that they have stolen an auto-rickshaw."

Being informed from 999, a team of the law enforcers rushed to the spot and detained the couple who are professional muggers, the SI said.

Sathi and Nazmul rented the auto-rickshaw and tried to snatch the vehicle after moving different places. They beat up driver Hridoy when they reached in a solitary place.

Sensing the situation, Hridoy informed the incident to other drivers who managed to detain the couple with the help of locals, said SI Mainuddin.

To escape the detention, the couple tactfully sought help calling the emergency helpline.

SIRAJGANJ: DB Police, in a drive, arrested the district unit president of Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) along with a firearm in Saidabad area of Sadar Upazila on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Junayed Hossain Sabuj, 34, son of Shahjahan Ali, a resident of Soyagobinda Milon Mor area under Sirajganj Municipality. He is the district unit president of JCD.

DB police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Mulibari Village under Saidabad Union in the upazila, and arrested him with a foreign pistol and three rounds of bullet.

A case under the Arms Act was filed with Sirajganj Sadar PS in this connection.

District DB Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Khokon Chandra Sarker confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: Members of RAB, in separate drives, arrested five people under the Pornography Act from different areas in the district town on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Mod Mostakim Hossain, 24, son of Anwar Hossain of Korai Kadirpur area, Md Raju, 30, son of Abdul Latif of Master Para Moholla, Md Mahidul Islam, 32, son of Afzal Hossain of Bulupara area, Md Abu Darda, 35, son of Fazlur Rahman of Chak Gopalpur area, and Partha Barman, 23, son of Bappa Barman of Polibari area in Sadar Upazila of the district.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander Lieutenant Commander Toukir said on information, a team of the elite force conducted separate drives in the Central Mosque Market, the Municipal Market and Rail Gate areas in the district town in the evening, and arrested them on charge of making pornography and ciculating it among people.

Separate cases under the Pornography Act have been filed with Joypurhat Sadar PS in this connection.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: RAB members arrested a man under the Pornography Act in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The arrested person is Ahmed Asif Box, 29, son of Anwar Box, a resident of Sirajnagar Hazibari area in the upazila.

RAB-9 sources said Asif took some nude pictures from a girl, and threatened her to spread those across the internet.

Following this, RAB members arrested Asif from Kakiabazar area under Kalapur Union at noon.

After filing of a case under the Pornography Act against him with Sreemangal PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

RAB-9 (CPC-2) Sreemangal Camp Official Additional Superintend of Police Basu Dutta Chakma confirmed the matter.























