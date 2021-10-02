Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 October, 2021, 2:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

WDB embankment at Dacope partially eroded before handover

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

The WDB embankment at Kalabogi Point in Dacope Upazila facing erosion by the Sutarkhali River. photo: observer

The WDB embankment at Kalabogi Point in Dacope Upazila facing erosion by the Sutarkhali River. photo: observer

DACOPE, KHULNA, Oct 1: The embankment of Water Development Board (WDB) has developed dangerous breaching at Kalabogi point in Dacope Upazila of the district. In the bazaar area of Kalabogi,  serious erosion has occurred.
The erosion by the Sutarkhali River has embedded about 135-foot stretch of the embankment.  Local public representatives tried to resist water entering instantly. But the embankment condition is still at high risk.
The embankment was raised under sustainable development project, and it was financed by the World Bank (WB). But it fell into prey of breaking before being handed over to the WDB. Due to the erosion, thousands of people in the locality have been panicked.
Locals said, the embankment was constructed under polder no. 32 and 33 by a Chinese contracting firm. But it was not handed over to the WDB. Before being handed over, different parts of the embankment have been eroded.
The embedding of the 135-foot stretch of the dam belonging to polder no. 32 occurred suddenly in the evening on September 23. Water started to enter locality and submerging transplanted Aman paddy fields. Farmers lost their sense even to protect their growing paddy fields.
At that night about 300-400 labourers were gathered through mike. In the presence of local public representatives, the rushing of water was controlled.
Being informed, Executive Engineer of the WDB Ashraful Alam, Zila Parishad (Khulna) Member Kabir Hossain, Union Chairman Masum Ali Fakir, officials of the Chinese contracting firm, and other union members like Nimai Mandal, Mahsin Sheikh, Montaj Sana, Ayub Ali, Baby Naznin, Khokan Dhali, and Zahid Fakir were present on the spot.
Member Mahsin Sheikh said, Aminur Sanar Bari of Kalabogi, Nalian Shahabuddin Sanar Bari ranging from Kalabogi gate no.10, Sarkar Bari, Jalalgazi and Latif Sanar fish enclosures, and northside of Gunari Kali Bari are under threat.
Union Chairman Masum Ali Fakir said, an alternative dyke was made at that night. In several points of the WDB embankment at Sutarkhali Union are in risk, he added.
WDB Executive Engineer Ashraful Alam said, behind the broken embankment another an alternative dyke is being raised. Besides, geo-bags are being dumped to prevent erosion, he maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man commits suicide’ in Rajshahi
20,000 villagers suffer as two bridges have no link roads
Three murdered in three districts
Three nabbed with drugs in three districts
Journalists formed a human chain in front of Noakhali Press Club
Two men found dead in B’baria, Thakurgaon
5 more people die of corona at RMCH
Fishers catch plenty of hilsa at Char Fasson


Latest News
India announces COVID-19 tests and quarantine for Britons
N Korea says it fired anti-aircraft missile, 4th recent test
Khalid, Billal re-elected Muktagachha AL unit president, secy
Govt mulls tunnel under Padma River: Quader
SAFF Championship: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in opener
President greets his Chinese counterpart on China's founding anniversary
PM greets Chinese leaders on founding anniversary, hopes stronger cooperation
Ex-cabinet secretary Qazi Shamsul Alam passes away
Signature forging case filed against school headmaster
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in opener
Most Read News
Is moralisation in decay in contemporary socialisation?
‘Do not write to impress,’ U.S. professor tells journalism students
PM opens Bangladesh House in US, returns today
Master Abdur Rahim blamed for murder
 Post-9/11 US intervention: An assessment
RU classes to resume on October 20
JU VC mourns death of former Prof Azharul Islam
Mohibullah, a rebel voice silenced
Former mayor Manzur gives slab to CCC
Ecuador’s jail riot kills 126
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft