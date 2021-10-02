WDB embankment at Dacope partially eroded before handover



The WDB embankment at Kalabogi Point in Dacope Upazila facing erosion by the Sutarkhali River. photo: observer

The erosion by the Sutarkhali River has embedded about 135-foot stretch of the embankment. Local public representatives tried to resist water entering instantly. But the embankment condition is still at high risk.

The embankment was raised under sustainable development project, and it was financed by the World Bank (WB). But it fell into prey of breaking before being handed over to the WDB. Due to the erosion, thousands of people in the locality have been panicked.

Locals said, the embankment was constructed under polder no. 32 and 33 by a Chinese contracting firm. But it was not handed over to the WDB. Before being handed over, different parts of the embankment have been eroded.

The embedding of the 135-foot stretch of the dam belonging to polder no. 32 occurred suddenly in the evening on September 23. Water started to enter locality and submerging transplanted Aman paddy fields. Farmers lost their sense even to protect their growing paddy fields.

At that night about 300-400 labourers were gathered through mike. In the presence of local public representatives, the rushing of water was controlled.

Being informed, Executive Engineer of the WDB Ashraful Alam, Zila Parishad (Khulna) Member Kabir Hossain, Union Chairman Masum Ali Fakir, officials of the Chinese contracting firm, and other union members like Nimai Mandal, Mahsin Sheikh, Montaj Sana, Ayub Ali, Baby Naznin, Khokan Dhali, and Zahid Fakir were present on the spot.

Member Mahsin Sheikh said, Aminur Sanar Bari of Kalabogi, Nalian Shahabuddin Sanar Bari ranging from Kalabogi gate no.10, Sarkar Bari, Jalalgazi and Latif Sanar fish enclosures, and northside of Gunari Kali Bari are under threat.

Union Chairman Masum Ali Fakir said, an alternative dyke was made at that night. In several points of the WDB embankment at Sutarkhali Union are in risk, he added.

WDB Executive Engineer Ashraful Alam said, behind the broken embankment another an alternative dyke is being raised. Besides, geo-bags are being dumped to prevent erosion, he maintained.





















