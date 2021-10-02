Initiatives to be taken against hackers

Dear Sir



As information technology improves, so do hacking issues. The hacker communities try to control everything from mobile phones, land phones, car tracking, various electronics and digital devices. Finding vulnerabilities in the computer network is the main way in breaking the security of a network.



Deep web hacking criminals are on the rise. The more exposed one's life is on social media, the more threatening it is. The security and financial health of the nation has become a threat. Threats in the mail, hacking of law enforcement websites, hacking of websites and theft of information of various organizations and individuals, threatening through various social media, harassment and propaganda have increased tremendously. Hackers are quickly capturing the news network and stealing all the accounts and uploading fake news. Special information is being published legally or illegally, resulting in the disclosure of confidentiality.



According to report, Bangladesh cyber security system is one of the vulnerable systems in the world. That is why important government information is under threat. We want government takes initiative to stop hackers from home and abroad and ensure the safety of government and personal data.



Ashikujaman Syed,

Research Assistant,

Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID