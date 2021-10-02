Addressing juvenile delinquency



Majhar Mannan



It is very difficult to determine the exact definition of juvenile delinquency. It is often said that a juvenile convicted by a juvenile court is a juvenile offenders. But the judgements of juvenile courts vary from country to country and society to society. In short, juvenile delinquency is the act by which teenagers become dangerous to society and adolescent life. About five hundred juvenile delinquency cases are filed every year. There are 78 juvenile gangs in Dhaka alone and it has about 2000 members and they are constantly committing various crimes.



Criminologists emphasize the importance of adolescents' behaviour and activities. Social customs, religion, values, social discipline, the idea of good and evil are created among the children and adolescents through the process of socialization. Children and adolescents are taught to behave according to the rules of society and are developed as good citizens.



Juvenile delinquency needs to be controlled by society and state-recognized norms and regulations. In order to analyze the causes of juvenile delinquency, we need to take a biological, psychological, economic, sociological, geographical and institutional perspective. Physical disorders, psychological imbalances, poverty, social disorder, adverse climate, lack of proper counseling are responsible for juvenile delinquency. Excessive addiction to mobile and Internet, degradation of social values, lack of playground, the negative impact of social media, lack of family awareness, lack of pure entertainment, mechanical urban life, deterioration of relationship between children and parents play a major role behind juvenile delinquency.



Adolescents are more likely to become criminals if they constantly observe conflicts and abnormalities in the family environment. Theft, snatching, drug addiction, rape, eve-teasing, gambling, extortion and killing are notable crimes committed by them. Many teenagers go astray because of their bad company. Adolescents are failing to choose the right path due to cultural aggression, deprivation, negligence and weak family bonding. Children and teenagers are very fond of imitation. This imitation is a major cause of juvenile delinquency. Adolescents are driven by emotion than wisdom.



In Bangladesh, everyone under the age of 18 is considered a child and if anyone under the age of 18 is involved in a crime, it is considered a child crime and that is how the court process is completed. It is learned that the government is thinking of setting an age limit for children. Taking advantage of this age limit of children, many teenagers are regularly committing crimes and they are forming juvenile gangs and by engaging in various types of crimes they are emerging as the threat for the country and the nation.



The teenagers of Bangladesh reach a maturity within 15 to 18 years of their upbringing and during this time they are involved in various types of crimes and their crimes must be brought to justice otherwise juvenile crime will not be controlled in any way. Horrible drugs and the erosion of social values continue to mislead adolescents and children, and if we cannot free them from these drugs, we must pay the ultimate price.



The number of juvenile delinquency in Bangladesh is constantly increasing but at the same time the number of juvenile correctional centres is not increasing. Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal thinks it is time to reconsider the Bangladesh Children's Act. The legal complexities of juvenile delinquency need to be overcome soon, otherwise more and more teenagers will have the opportunity to get involved in such crimes. Many experts believe that there is a need to reform the juvenile law to curb juvenile delinquency.



In addition to reforming juvenile law, experts say there is a need to take a number of initiatives to curb juvenile delinquency, including raising social awareness and raising awareness at the family level. Lately, children and teenagers are becoming more and more attracted to mobiles and the horrible addiction to smartphones is also endangering them and helping them to be involved in various crimes. Children and adolescents need to be brought out of the addiction to mobile if we really want to curb juvenile delinquency.



Juvenile offenders are identified as different from other offenders. That's why there are special laws for their trial. Their trial is conducted in accordance with the children Act, 1974, Criminal Procedure Code 1898, Probation and Offenders Ordinance 1960 and Prison Code. The government has taken a number of steps considering juvenile delinquency. The government has set up a number of correctional institutions according to the Children Act. They are:

a) National correctional institution, Tongi, Gazipur

b) National correctional institution, Konabari, Gazipur

c) Correctional institution Jessore.



Some very effective steps need to be taken to control juvenile delinquency. Proper counselling, moral development, family bonding, proper education, religious education, healthy recreation, sports and exercise, education of patriotism and proper socialization can play a vital role to curb juvenile crime. This crime may reduce if the society can create the right values among the adolescents. We have to develop the mentality of social service among the children from an early age.



For the psychological development of children, parents must give time and talk to them nicely. Parents need to pay attention to the small needs of their children. Educational institutions have a major role to create values and ethics among children. It is essential to make moral education compulsory and to provide counselling in every educational institution. We have to make a habit for children to read different types of books from an early age. Juvenile delinquency can never be controlled by only punishment, rather the most important thing is to correct their behaviour.

Majhar Mannan, Assistant Professor, B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola, Dhaka Cantonment

