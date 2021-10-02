

ZUBAIR KHALED HUQ



The government took a few initiatives for the older people, such as pension system, retirement benefits and some other initiatives under Social Safety Net, the old age allowance, the allowances for the widow, deserted and destitute women, and the vulnerable group development. However, a vast number of people from the older population remain outside these programmes.



The UN theme of 2021 "Digital Equity for All Ages" affirms the need for access and meaningful participation in the digital world by older persons. Digitalization has revolutionized our living criteria; Bangladesh has reached a time when we are using digital technology almost everywhere. Older persons are far behind in the usage of these modern digital technologies. The UN theme of this special day sparks light on the issue of older persons that they are not fully beneficiaries of these technologies. It is the time to train them about the usage of mobile phones, the internet and computer according to their needs, hobbies and interests. Policymakers should also keep in mind the threats about these technologies to older persons to keep them healthy and safe.



Participation of older persons in decision-making and policy formulation can help them be active for a long time. Contributory Pension Schemes can help live a safe and sound life after retirement. Assurance to get something will give them peace of mind. That is not only paying back debt as a nation, also contributing to getting the benefit of experience. There can be non-contributory pension and social assistance schemes, from the private and government sector. Addressing their needs in humanitarian and disaster relief programs should be the top priority. Health problems are the number one area to look for. Sensitization, orientation and training programs for physicians, physiotherapist, and care giving nurses, and other health caregivers on ageing issues can support the needs of seniors.



Digital touch in old age



Their participation in decision-making can keep them healthy and help in active ageing, even after retirement. Traditionally, the elders are thought of as the guardians and advisors of the society. Elderly people are respected by the family, society. But due to globalization and various socio-economic reasons, the traditional values and customs are not maintained properly. Due to the degradation of modern values, the younger generations consider the experience and knowledge of the elders outdated. On the other hand, due to their profession, they have to go for work in various global markets. As a result, the traditional joint family structures have broken down and familial support to the elders have been reduced drastically. The use of digital technology can reduce the need for physical strength and support. A self-reliant senior can be a self-confident citizen.



The need for technology intervention in several areas' technology support would be the only option to cater their needs. The costs required to build the support systems would be enormous and nations like Bangladesh would find it challenging to find such resources. This is another reason for identifying areas where smart technology interventions would mitigate the costs. For instance, sensors and artificial intelligent agents could be considered for providing higher security measures as well as advanced warnings for critical care and timely actions to avert mishap or provide medical support. These can be used as an experimental basis on old homes, hospitals for seniors.



Today's need could be tomorrow's solution. Quality of life for senior citizens could substantially be improved with the help of sensors for movements and even for minimizing their loneliness with applications such as Alexa. The tech savviness and ability to pay by senior citizens is also on the rise. Senior citizens are now an attractive target segment with their own specialized needs for products and services. Travel companies, banks and real estate companies have started making specialized offerings catering to this segment. Every day the demand shall be on the rise.



We still have a long way to go to make applications and devices older-friendly. Further, app providers come up with new updates and newer interfaces frequently which make it difficult for senior citizens to learn and adapt. Older adults are also confused with the processes and security measures being adopted by banks, financial institutions and when they receive instructions for their own security or messages updating their financial status. Seniors are at times confused about fraudulence.



Concerns about new technology's potential to disrupt their privacy and the potential for invasions of personal and financial security, is a matter of concern. Therefore, it is important to factor in the social and psychological impact of use of technology with the seniors and design appropriate policies for app and device providers. Building sensitivity with the society at large about the concerns of senior citizens and creating an inclusive policy framework for the use of social networks, digital devices would enable them to continue to remain connected, feel secure and safe and have a better quality of life.



The problem underlies the fact that this issue is not prioritized at the policy level and that the laws in place are not properly implemented. With the ageing population in the country increasing, it is more important than ever for the government to design innovative policies, build more senior-friendly hospitals, with the required facilities where proper care will be given to the elderly, provide senior friendly digital public services specifically targeted to older persons, and implement policies that address housing, employment, healthcare, infrastructure and social protection.

Dr Zubair Khaled Huq, Family Medicine, Gerontology, Public Health Specialist















