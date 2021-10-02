

‘TikTok toxicity’ ruining the youths



These days in the name of modern entertainment the youths are being trapped by many forms of unhealthy entertainment. In the most recent years TikTok has been a massively popular video app amid the teens and the youths. This app was introduced by China in 2017 and went viral around the globe as first as it was released globally.

Sources estimate that the active users of TikTok are more than 800 million worldwide. It is evident that most of the users of this app are the teens and the youths whose age ranges between 16 to 24 years. On top of that, it is reported that 90 per cent of the users spend more than an hour on the app every day.



But they spend countless hours a day from producing to uploading videos online. In the form of 10 to 60 second videos the users do dancing and lip syncing. Through TikTok videos many expose vulgarity and watching these videos the teens are being misled. More often we see that the TikTok users upload some harmful videos which cause disputes in the society.



As per the report of the Newsweek 2019, the teens spent around 7.4 hours per day on the screen. This huge screening time did not include their learning. Experts opine that spending too much time on the internet is devastating for the teens. Again many raise the question that is there any benefits of TikTok? Experts have clearly stated that TikTok has neither educational values nor societal benefits, rather is sending wrong messages to the society and culture in the name of modern entertainment.

These days the young learners are not found to play in the school playground during their class interval or engage themselves in the peer interactions, rather they are mostly found to get engaged in virtual platforms. Recently, a news has got viral on social media that on the first day of reopening onsite education some female students of a college made TikTok video in the classroom that has made a huge criticism amid the country.



Thinkhow TikTok has engulfed the learners. How desperately the teens fantasize to be the cheap celebrities using this app! There exists a bad competition amid the teens and youths to supersede one another by displaying their TikTok videos.

In Bangladesh different sources say that there are 110 million mobile phone users. Again, over the years the internet users in the country has increased many times.



Even the use of smartphone sets is increasing significantly amid the youths. A recent study has revealed its survey findings that 64% children have their own smart phones. In the time of virtual education children and teens have found more scopes to use smartphones in the name of education that ultimately made many to be addicted to online platforms.



It is obvious that TikTok culture is destroying the youths greatly. Especially, the teens are very desperate to make short videos and upload them on the internet. Usually, it is thought that the youths are attracting to the video app to gain cheap fame and name amid the netizens. Truly many TikTok users have thousands of followers and instantly the videos are uploaded, shared massively.

Many youths expose themselves colouring their hair in strange styles and create videos following foreign subcultures. They are devoid of moral values and in most cases are involved in many unethical activities which led them to astray. On top of that, due to TikTok obsession young people and teenagers are becoming violent, getting involved in gangs and taking part in criminal activities.

In the recent times the law enforcing agencies arrested some perpetrators who used to traffic girls and women to some countries by luring them using TikTok. Among many traffickers one was called TikTokRedoy who lured young girls from TikTok and other social media groups, promising to make them TikTok models.

Not only that, many girls and women were promised to give them high paid jobs in other countries. But they used to sell women in the brothels of some neighboring countries where the victims were compelled to become sex workers. Undeniably, TikTok addiction has been a social malady in our country.



Though for the first time many youths make TikTok for entertaining themselves but with the time this addiction is bringing disasters for many running after unhealthy entertainment. The traffickers are seeing more scopes to commit their ill-intentions using digital platforms. In the era of digitization social maladies such as human trafficking, prostitution, sexual harassment, drug trafficking and gang building have increased many times.

Experts are worried about the dark side of these technologies. They claim that the use of online platform for the youth and teens brings a little good except leading them to the state of wrong doing as in many cases they are becoming the victims of misuse of virtual platform resulting in a dire threat upon the nation.



A recent study conducted by a non- government organization shows that seventy percent of the people subjected to online harassment in the capital are women whose age range is between 15 and 25 years. The ratio of harassment may be the same across the country. Many claim that the judicious use of social media can reduce the risks of falling into online trap.

However, some countries including India, Pakistan and Indonesia have banned TikTok as it has adverse effects on individuals and society. In our country, many raise their voices to ban this harmful app as it is paralyzing our youths. But so far no initiatives has yet been taken for banning TikTok.



Obviously, parents, society and educational institutions cannot deny their responsibilities to save the youths from the clutches of TikTok. More importantly, concerted efforts are needed to address TikTok menace which is ruining the youths.



The writer is a teacher at Prime University and a research scholar at the IBS







