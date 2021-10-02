Ensure sustainable growth of banks



Zia Uddin Mahmud



Limitation of investment, procedure of investment as well as distribution of profit everything is under strict regulations. No bank can formulate their own rules bypassing the rule of central banks or different laws. Bank may face penalty consequence of violations of any of these rules. For any major breach of rule bank may experience cancellation of banking license, which is a highest level of punishment. Running banking business in accordance with rules and regulations is called compliance banking.



Now-a-day, this is a huge challenge for the banks to maintain cent per cent compliance in operating their activities. But, this is imperative for sustainable growth of the Banks to maintain maximum level of compliance in all aspects. Different banking scams ranging from Hallmark cases to very recent cash shortage in the vault of a Bank's Branch, all had been happened due to lack of compliance i.e. for violations of rules and policies.



In all the cases, if the bankers could maintain maximum level of compliance in discharging their duties, there would be no scam and bank might escape from the financial losses. This is not a matter who is the criminal in any such cases, bank and its staff must face the trial for their wrong doings. The efficiency as well as integrity of the bank and its bankers becomes questionable when such major scam takes place. Goodwill of a bank may demolish, business growth may become stagnant which ultimately influence negatively in bank's profitability. Investors as well as depositors may loss their money invested and deposited which finally impact in the stock price of the bank.



Each bank has its own compliance unit/department in branch level as well as Head office Level. Every year Internal Compliance Department of each bank has carry out inspection on their branch offices as well as head office and it's a routine work. Besides, External Audit also undergo by Chartered Firm. Moreover, Central Bank also undertakes inspection on Banks through on-site as well as off-site supervision.



The main objective of such inspection is to monitor the activities of the Bank whether they are operating their activities as per rule or not. Consequence of breaching the rules, Central bank often takes different punitive measure (both financial and non-financial) to reduce the non-compliance mentality of the banks. Sometimes, Central bank imposes specific restrictions on the banks considering their degree of non-compliance activities. Despite such different level surveillances, still there is no closure or reduction of non-compliance activities in the banking industry.



Very common types of offences are like, giving loan without assessing the customers credibility or overvaluing the collateral assets, lack of monitoring the loan as per guideline, directly or indirectly helping borrower to divert the fund through improper monitoring, giving loan to a non-existent business concern or a fake business concern, or granting loan anonymously etc. For such type of criminal offence, it has been said that now bankers help the borrower to loot the money in an established way.



The recent case of vanishing money from vaults have been circulating many humorous stories in the industry though the matter is still under investigation under central bank. But, the question is "why the incidents of breaking the rules are recurring in such a well established industry?" To find out the reasons, I would like to classify the non-compliance issues in three different categories just for the convenient of our discussion; a) Minor non-compliance issues b) Moderately Major non-compliance issues and c) Major Non-compliance issues.



Minor non-compliance issues are those for which central bank does not take any punitive action rather central bank recommend some corrective measure to comply the issues. Bank may not fall in any financial losses for non-compliance of such minor issues but still those issues are considered as inconsistence with the policy or guideline. In maximum cases, such non-compliance incidents arise by the negligence due to workload, intentional avoidance due to time constraints or pays less attentions compare to other major issues and/ or lack of banking knowledge.



Though, the bank does not confront any financial losses for such kind of non-compliance issues but still overall rating of the bank may be hampered. It is true that in practical sense, sometime this is not possible to maintain cent per cent compliance and this is tolerable only in case of above minor non-compliances issues.



Moderately major non-compliance issues and major non-compliance issues both are considered as offence but draw differentiation considering the magnitude of committing the offences. In both cases, bank faces financial losses and our main concern is with these two issues. These kinds of non-compliance issues are not tolerable and forgivable in the eyes of controlling authority. Generally, no banker wants to commit such crime intentionally. But, still such incidents are happening in the industry.



There are mainly two reasons behind the offence. One is, intentionally by the bankers themselves through corruption or an intention to quick increase of the business of the Bank. Secondly, unintentionally but by coerce, due to influence of wicked higher management or by any inflectional person. There is no doubt that first one is a direct crime. Second one is also a crime in the eye of law but here some people become victim without committing the crime intentionally or at their will.



But, surprisingly in most cases it is hard to find out the actual influencer due to lack of documentary evidence. I termed first one as major non-compliance issue and second one as moderately major non-compliance issue. One of the effective ways to stop both kind of offence is whistle blowing, raising voice or complaint to the higher authority or controlling authority expressly or secretly. Because, it is very important to save the bank from possible financial losses by stopping the crimes before get the things done.



Due to non-compliance, some banks are already in trouble and finding them very hard to operate smoothly, some banks trying to survive by renaming and taking additional fund from outside but still no material progress is seen, few financial institutions are near to closure. Those banks and FIs are suffering from existence crisis. So, for the long term survival and attaining sustainable growth, all the stakeholder of the banks should not compromise with the compliance issue. Because, compromising with compliance issue is just like "dig one's own grave."



Zia Uddin Mahmud,

Banker & freelance writer





Unlike all other businesses, banking business has to undergo with strict rules and regulations. Some exclusive laws, dozens of general laws, different policies and guidelines and many circulars issued by Central Bank from time to time are the different directions for the Banks in how they will operate their businesses. Style of doing banking and differences in providing services and products may differ from bank to bank but operation of banking is unique. Even day to day activities of banks are also unique in banks as all are set rules.Limitation of investment, procedure of investment as well as distribution of profit everything is under strict regulations. No bank can formulate their own rules bypassing the rule of central banks or different laws. Bank may face penalty consequence of violations of any of these rules. For any major breach of rule bank may experience cancellation of banking license, which is a highest level of punishment. Running banking business in accordance with rules and regulations is called compliance banking.Now-a-day, this is a huge challenge for the banks to maintain cent per cent compliance in operating their activities. But, this is imperative for sustainable growth of the Banks to maintain maximum level of compliance in all aspects. Different banking scams ranging from Hallmark cases to very recent cash shortage in the vault of a Bank's Branch, all had been happened due to lack of compliance i.e. for violations of rules and policies.In all the cases, if the bankers could maintain maximum level of compliance in discharging their duties, there would be no scam and bank might escape from the financial losses. This is not a matter who is the criminal in any such cases, bank and its staff must face the trial for their wrong doings. The efficiency as well as integrity of the bank and its bankers becomes questionable when such major scam takes place. Goodwill of a bank may demolish, business growth may become stagnant which ultimately influence negatively in bank's profitability. Investors as well as depositors may loss their money invested and deposited which finally impact in the stock price of the bank.Each bank has its own compliance unit/department in branch level as well as Head office Level. Every year Internal Compliance Department of each bank has carry out inspection on their branch offices as well as head office and it's a routine work. Besides, External Audit also undergo by Chartered Firm. Moreover, Central Bank also undertakes inspection on Banks through on-site as well as off-site supervision.The main objective of such inspection is to monitor the activities of the Bank whether they are operating their activities as per rule or not. Consequence of breaching the rules, Central bank often takes different punitive measure (both financial and non-financial) to reduce the non-compliance mentality of the banks. Sometimes, Central bank imposes specific restrictions on the banks considering their degree of non-compliance activities. Despite such different level surveillances, still there is no closure or reduction of non-compliance activities in the banking industry.Very common types of offences are like, giving loan without assessing the customers credibility or overvaluing the collateral assets, lack of monitoring the loan as per guideline, directly or indirectly helping borrower to divert the fund through improper monitoring, giving loan to a non-existent business concern or a fake business concern, or granting loan anonymously etc. For such type of criminal offence, it has been said that now bankers help the borrower to loot the money in an established way.The recent case of vanishing money from vaults have been circulating many humorous stories in the industry though the matter is still under investigation under central bank. But, the question is "why the incidents of breaking the rules are recurring in such a well established industry?" To find out the reasons, I would like to classify the non-compliance issues in three different categories just for the convenient of our discussion; a) Minor non-compliance issues b) Moderately Major non-compliance issues and c) Major Non-compliance issues.Minor non-compliance issues are those for which central bank does not take any punitive action rather central bank recommend some corrective measure to comply the issues. Bank may not fall in any financial losses for non-compliance of such minor issues but still those issues are considered as inconsistence with the policy or guideline. In maximum cases, such non-compliance incidents arise by the negligence due to workload, intentional avoidance due to time constraints or pays less attentions compare to other major issues and/ or lack of banking knowledge.Though, the bank does not confront any financial losses for such kind of non-compliance issues but still overall rating of the bank may be hampered. It is true that in practical sense, sometime this is not possible to maintain cent per cent compliance and this is tolerable only in case of above minor non-compliances issues.Moderately major non-compliance issues and major non-compliance issues both are considered as offence but draw differentiation considering the magnitude of committing the offences. In both cases, bank faces financial losses and our main concern is with these two issues. These kinds of non-compliance issues are not tolerable and forgivable in the eyes of controlling authority. Generally, no banker wants to commit such crime intentionally. But, still such incidents are happening in the industry.There are mainly two reasons behind the offence. One is, intentionally by the bankers themselves through corruption or an intention to quick increase of the business of the Bank. Secondly, unintentionally but by coerce, due to influence of wicked higher management or by any inflectional person. There is no doubt that first one is a direct crime. Second one is also a crime in the eye of law but here some people become victim without committing the crime intentionally or at their will.But, surprisingly in most cases it is hard to find out the actual influencer due to lack of documentary evidence. I termed first one as major non-compliance issue and second one as moderately major non-compliance issue. One of the effective ways to stop both kind of offence is whistle blowing, raising voice or complaint to the higher authority or controlling authority expressly or secretly. Because, it is very important to save the bank from possible financial losses by stopping the crimes before get the things done.Due to non-compliance, some banks are already in trouble and finding them very hard to operate smoothly, some banks trying to survive by renaming and taking additional fund from outside but still no material progress is seen, few financial institutions are near to closure. Those banks and FIs are suffering from existence crisis. So, for the long term survival and attaining sustainable growth, all the stakeholder of the banks should not compromise with the compliance issue. Because, compromising with compliance issue is just like "dig one's own grave."Zia Uddin Mahmud,Banker & freelance writer