Saturday, 2 October, 2021, 2:39 AM
Home Editorial

Three years into muzzling free speech

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Three years into the draconian Digital Security Act, and what has it delivered? We believe it is important to reflect back how the Act has impacted our lives, and especially journalists.

According to a reputable Think-tank Centre's finding, more than 1,500 cases have been filed under the controversial Digital Security Act in the last 20 months or so, and only 2 of the cases have been disposed of. Out of a total of 1,543 individuals accused, charges were pressed against only 1.17 percent. Most importantly, journalists and politicians have been the most accused.

Out of closely scrutinised 499 cases, 42 were journalists, 55 politicians and 32 students. What's, however, puzzling is that 13 children under the age of 18 were also prosecuted. The points, however, majority of these cases are not filed by aggrieved persons but by others, often by ruling party activists on behalf of their leaders. In many cases investigation reports had not been filed within the stipulated time. Yet the accused are still in custody and effectively being punished before the trial.

The aforementioned facts and figures are enough to confirm how the DSA has been turned into a legal tool of torture in the past three years. Moreover, due to rampant abuse of the draconian Act - particularly against the critics of the government - it has drawn widespread condemnation from human rights organisations at home and abroad.

Perhaps the most noticeable outcome of the Act in the past three years is that it has groomed and spread the culture of fear. Not to mention, how journalists and citizens of various walks of society have been victimised for speaking out in cyber space or for penning an outspoken opinion in newspapers. A reminder for the party in power - freedom of speech is an essential human right and should not be compromised by security legislation.

From muzzling dissent, harassing journalists, and politicians to deaths in custody to suppressing freedom of speech - we believe, we have had enough of this oppressive Act threatening our democratic institutions to disappear. Either ensure a substantial revision to make the law compatible with standards in place, or suspend it for a greater good for the society. The government, despite accepting experts' recommendations, has so far failed to follow through on its promise and continues to crackdown on people's right to freedom of expression.

Repeating once more, we urge government's authority concerned to release all those arbitrarily arrested and detained, as well as to conduct a full, independent review of the Act. Bring it at par with the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights, to which Bangladesh is a party.



