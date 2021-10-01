Video
Noakhali AL gets convening committee

Quader Mirza left out

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Much talked about Noakhali District Awami League (AL) has got a convening committee at last which was announced on Thursday with Principal AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury Selim as the convener, where Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, MP, the general secretary of the previous committee, was replaced as a member.
AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the 87-member convening committee on Thursday with the approval of the party President Sheikh Hasina.
However, widely discussed and criticized Bashurhat Municipality Mayor Abdul Quader Mirza, also younger brother of AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, did not get a place in the district committee, though, the
committee still has five vacant posts.
Noakhali Sadar Upazila AL president Shihab Uddin Shahin and Noakhali Municipality Mayor Shahidullah Khan Sohel were selected as Joint-conveners in the new district committee.
Mirza has been demanding to remove general secretary Ekramul Karim Chowdhury from the district committee for a long time. But, at last Quader Mirza did not get place in the convening committee.
Regarding the new committee, Abdul Quader Mirza told the Daily Observer, "The convening committee is also a joke. There will be no qualitative change in Awami politics through this."
However, Joint-convener Shahidullah Khan Sohel said, "By arranging conference, we will form a full committee with grassroots level leaders and activists very soon to strengthen the hands of Sheikh Hasina."
The last conference of Noakhali district AL was held on November 20, 2019. Khairul Anam Chowdhury Selim and Noakhali-4 lawmaker Ekramul Karim Chowdhury were also re-elected as president and general secretary. A partial committee headed by them was announced after the conference at that time. But, the committee was not fully formed in last two years.
Ekram Chowdhury, who is known as influential in the Noakhali politics, was demoted in the new convening committee which was formed after two years instead of forming full committee of the previous committee.
Just departed general secretary Ekramul Karim Chowdhury said, "I have managed district committee for a long period. Party can give responsibility to anyone. I have no demand in this regard."
Meanwhile, additional number of police force was deployed in front Noakhali district AL office to avoid any kind of unwanted occurrence centring the newly announced committee.



