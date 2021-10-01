All illegal mobile phone sets to be blocked  from today

National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) system came to an end after three-month trial on Thursday closing the operation of all unregistered mobile phone sets from October 1. Showing BTRC's warning text message, 'Set is invalid, disconnected shortly' would be effective from the first of the month.

Vice-chairman of the telecommunications regulator BTRC, Subrata Roy Maitra has confirmed that the illegal or unregistered phone sets will automatically become obsolete.

He informed about the process of registration under NEIR system to identify illegal sets, adding that the registration process has been completed taking into account three issues.

He said if the customer's SIM number and IMEI number do not match with NID, the set will be discontinued.

As a result, it will be possible to easily identify the

sets that have been filed as general dairy (GD) after the theft and it is hoped that action will be taken against them.

Meanwhile, despite the message being sent, BTRC will have the right to return the unregistered sets to the seller.

Director General of Wave Management, BTRC, AKM Shahiduzzaman said strict action would be taken against the seller if the illegal set was not returned.

He said that from October 1, if a customer goes to turn on the phone, he will go through a process. If the phone is valid, it will be turned on after a few steps. If the phone is invalid then the above mentioned message will float when you turn on the network. The buyer will be notified via message that 'his phone set is not valid. The phone will be turned off shortly. 'By showing this message to the phone seller, the buyer can change his phone set or get his money back. We will also take legal action if necessary in the interest of the buyer if any seller does not change the phone or refund the money.

"BTRC will take a tough stance in this regard with four objectives to take the country's mobile industry forward", further said Brigadier General Shahidul Alam, Director General of Wave Management.

According to the information received, the total number of handsets used in the country till July 30 was one crore eight lakh, thirty seven thousand three hundred fifty nine. Among those, 31 lakh 46 thousand 113 illegal handsets have been identified.

Incidentally, the NEIR system was launched on July 1. BTRC launched the system experimentally. At that time, it was said that by June 30, all mobile phone sets on the mobile phone operator's network will be automatically registered in the NEIR system. To launch the new sets from July 1, you need to register and launch. Illegal sets registered in the country after July 1 would remain open for 3 months for registration. The decision on the sets would be announced after 3 months.





