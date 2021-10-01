Child marriages go up in fear of poverty, insecurity

Experts believe that the number of child marriages especially in the rural areas has increased during the lockdown of Covid-19 pandemic due to the fear of poverty and family insecurity.

They made this statement when the Daily Observer approached them for their opinion on such trend especially of school going girls becoming the victims of child marriages.

Recently, 50 under aged girl students of a school in Alipur union in Satkhira were forcibly married off.

Even in some other schools girl students dropped out in large numbers and the fact came to light when the schools reopened recently. This caused serious repercussions among the locals.

Prof Shahnaz Huda, of the Department of Law of University of Dhaka, said poverty has hit many families especially in the rural areas as also among people living in the slum areas of the town.

"These people are facing extreme insecurity both financially and socially.

Now they are trying to decrease their family expenditures by arranging marriages of underage and adolescent girls," she said.

"Another reason is social insecurity. Parents both in the rural and in the slum areas, fear their girls may become a victim of rape, maybe they will fall in love with the wrong person, will be betrayed and that will tarnish the family dignity," said Prof Shahnaz, who also worked at the grassroots during the formulation of the Child Marriage Restraint Act in 2017.

Asked what steps should be taken she said social change including the typical mindset of a patriarchal social system should be removed.

The law enforcement agencies should function properly. "I mean they must do their duties," she added.

Sexual harassment and other violence against women must be stopped through enforcement of laws, people's belief in justice must be restored through awarding exemplary punishment to the criminals.

However, talking to this correspondent Women and Children Affairs Secretary Md Sayedul Islam said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is committed to eliminating child marriages from the country by 2041.

Referring to several studies that claimed a decline in the practice, he also said that Bangladesh has made notable progress in curbing child marriages.

The proportion of girls who married before the age of 16 declined from 46 per cent to 32 per cent between 2007 and 2017, while those who married before 18 (the legal age), fell from 66 per cent to 59 per cent, he said.

However, he also noted that Bangladesh is witnessing a sharp rise in child marriages amid the Covid-19 pandemic, driven by multiple factors including reduced income, especially among lower-income families.

"The government, development partners, non-government organizations, the private sector, and relevant stakeholders must work together to change such a trend of child marriages," he said while asked what steps could be taken to stop such a trend.

According to Unicef's recent report 'Ending Child Marriage: A Profile of Progress in Bangladesh' the country has the highest prevalence of child marriages in South Asia and ranks 10 among countries in the world.

Also, several NGOs conducted surveys on child marriages at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. A study by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) found 13,886 child marriages taking place in April-October last year with on average of 1,983 child marriages a month.





