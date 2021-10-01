Covid-19 claims 23 more, positivity rate drops to 3.24pc

The positivity rate of Covid-19 declined to 3.24 per cent in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday while 26,569 samples have been tested and this is for the 10th day in a row that the country witnessed the rate below 5 per cent. It seems that the Covid-19 situation continues to improve in the country.

The daily infection rate was previously over the 5 per cent mark on September 20.

During the time 23 more died due to coronavirus. The death tally stands 27,510. Some 860 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,555,911.

Besides, 989 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.43 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,515,941, according to a

press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The overall positivity rate stands in the country at 15.99 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent.

Among the deaths, six died in Dhaka division, seven in Chattogram, four each in Sylhet and Mymensingh, and one each died in Barishal and Rangpur divisions. All 23 of them died at different hospitals across the country.

Among the 23 deceased, 11 were men and 12 women. The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,656 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,854 were women.





