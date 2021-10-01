Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 October, 2021, 12:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid-19 claims 23 more, positivity rate drops to 3.24pc

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Staff Correspondent

The positivity rate of Covid-19 declined to 3.24 per cent in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday while 26,569 samples have been tested and this is for the 10th day in a row that the country witnessed the rate below 5 per cent. It seems that the Covid-19 situation continues to improve in the country.  
The daily infection rate was previously over the 5 per cent mark on September 20.
During the time 23 more died due to coronavirus. The death tally stands 27,510. Some 860 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,555,911.  
Besides, 989 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.43 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,515,941, according to a
press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The overall positivity rate stands in the country at 15.99 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent.
Among the deaths, six died in Dhaka division, seven in Chattogram, four each in Sylhet and Mymensingh, and one each died in Barishal and Rangpur divisions. All 23 of them died at different hospitals across the country.
Among the 23 deceased, 11 were men and 12 women. The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,656 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,854 were women.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Noakhali AL gets convening committee
All illegal mobile phone sets to be blocked  from today
Child marriages go up in fear of poverty, insecurity
Covid-19 claims 23 more, positivity rate drops to 3.24pc
Condolences pour in from international community
Mohibullah, a rebel voice silenced
Master Abdur Rahim blamed for murder
PM opens Bangladesh House in US, returns today


Latest News
US 'lost' the 20-year war in Afghanistan
24 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 234 million
PM Hasina leaves Washington for home
Facebook research shows company knew of Instagram harm to teens
Charge sheet against Ex-DG of Health submitted by ACC
Pran Gopal Dutta takes oath as MP
85 more news portals get approval to registrar
Low turnout marks India's high-profile Bengal bypoll
Robi to phase out 3G by 2023
Most Read News
Bangladesh joining RCEP!
Ensuring workplace wellbeing of female Garment Workers
Spice trade - A world-beating business perspective
Pakistan cricket chief quits, board says after tour chaos
Bangladesh to buy 1 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia
Bangladesh football team reaches Maldives
Messi chooses Guardiola reunion to get up and running with PSG
Sheriff fire shot for less 'Super' clubs at Real
England cricketers would tour Pakistan: Mushtaq Ahmed
Boys to wear new jersey in SAFF
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft