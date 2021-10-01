Condolences pour in from international community

Ambassadors, UN and Human Rights organizations and members from civil society have expressed deep shock at the alleged murder of leading Rohingya leader Mohibullah on Thursday.

"Saddened and disturbed by the murder of Mohammad Mohibullah, a courageous champion of the human rights of the Rohingya community," Miller, the US Ambassador to Bangladesh tweeted. Offering condolences to Mohib's family he hoped that the perpetrators of the murder are brought to book.

Mohib Ullah, 46, who led the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH) was killed by unidentified

gunmen at his office in the Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday night.

Expressing profound shock British High Commissioner Dickson tweeted, "A tragic loss to his family, friends and the Rohingya community, my sincerest condolences."

The Embassy of the European Union (EU) also tweeted to term the "murder" of the Rohingya leader and human rights activist as "a tragic event".

"We extend our condolences to his family. We hope that the authorities will succeed in bringing to justice those who committed his killing," the Embassy said.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency has urged Bangladesh to undertake an immediate investigation into the killing and hold those responsible to account.

Expressing deepest condolences to Mohib Ullah's family, and the mourning Rohingya community, the UN agency in a statement said on Thursday, "We condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms."

UNHCR said they are in contact with law enforcement agencies and governmental authorities in charge of maintaining safety and security for the Rohingyas living in the camps.

The UNHCR has enhanced its staff in the camps to ensure that the Rohingyas have direct access to supportive services and can report their concerns.

"Protection and assistance services, including psychosocial support are being provided to respond to the specific needs of individuals. Trained professionals and refugee volunteers are responding to helplines for refugees," said UNHCR.

The Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh seeking safety and security from violence. "We continue to work together with authorities and partners to ensure the safety, wellbeing and protection of Rohingya refugees,"

"This is a devastating loss for everyone who knew and loved Mohib Ullah, and it is also a tremendous loss for Myanmar, the Rohingya people, and the human rights movement more broadly," said Matthew Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Fortify Rights in a statement issued from Washington on Wednesday night.

Mohib Ullah was committed to truth, justice, and human rights and the government of Bangladesh must immediately investigate anyone who may have been involved in this heinous crime and ensure justice, said Smith.

Mohib Ullah, the chairperson of the camp-based human rights organization ARSPH is survived by his wife and children.

Fortify Rights spoke with one eyewitness of the murder and four Rohingya refugees familiar with the situation, including two members of ARSPH. Fortify Rights also reviewed photographs and videos of the crime scene.

The Amnesty International has called for a speedy investigation into the assassination of Mohib Ullah, a top Rohingya leader, to bring the culprits to justice in fair trials.

In a statement received here on Thursday Saad Hammadi, Amnesty International's South Asia Campaigner, said the leading Rohingya activist's killing sent a "chilling effect" across the entire community.

Citing violence in the refugee camps in Cox's Bazaar as a growing problem, he said, "We call on the Bangladeshi authorities and the UN Refugee Agency to work together to ensure the protection of people in the camps, including refugees, civil society activists and humanitarian workers from both the Rohingya and host community, many of whom have shared concerns about their safety."

He said "Armed groups operating drug cartels have killed people and held hostages. The authorities must take immediate action to prevent further bloodshed."

Mohib Ullah had represented the Rohingya community at the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2019.

"Mohib Ullah was a leading representative of the Rohingya community, who spoke out against violence in the camps and in support of the human rights and protection of refugees," said AI.

He also had campaigned for a safe and sustainable repatriation of more than 12 lakh Rohingyas who fled to Bangladesh in 2017 to escape killings, rape and arson by Myanmar military regime.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has sought urgent investigations into Mohibullah's killing along with other attacks on Rohingya activists in the camps.

"Mohibullah was a vital voice for the community of Rohingya who had suffered unimaginable loss and pain when they arrived as refugees in Bangladesh," said Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch on Thursday.

"He always defended the rights of the Rohingya to safe and dignified returns and to have a say in the decisions concerning their lives and future."

Mohibullah's death undermines not only the struggle of Rohingya refugees for greater rights and protection in the refugee camps, but also their efforts to safely return to their homes in Myanmar, Ganguly said.

Mohibullah had served as a leader of nearly one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, documenting the Myanmar military's crimes against the Rohingya and advocating for the refugees' rights in international forums.











