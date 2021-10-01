Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 October, 2021, 12:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM opens Bangladesh House in US, returns today

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates newly built Bangladesh House in Maryland of the USA on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates newly built Bangladesh House in Maryland of the USA on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will return home on Friday night wrapping up her two-week official tour to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
She was scheduled to leave Washington DC Thursday afternoon (local time) by a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airline for Helsinki, the Finish capital, PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas told UNB.
Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA M Shahidul Islam and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Rabab Fatima will
see off her at the airport in Washington.
The aircraft carrying the Prime Minister will reach Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on Friday morning (local time) and then the flight will depart the airport for Dhaka after a two-hour stopover there.
The aircraft is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:15pm on Friday.
On September 17, the Prime Minister left Dhaka to attend the 76th UNGA. She reached New York on September 19 after a two-day stopover in Finland.
During her stay in New York from September 19 to 24, Sheikh Hasina addressed the UNGA general debate (September 24), attended high-level events and bilateral talks with heads of governments, states and organisations.
She also planted a honey locust tree and unveiled a bench at the UN gardens dedicating these to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary.
Later, the Prime Minister went to Washington DC on September 25.
During her stay in Washington, Sheikh Hasina opened the newly constructed 'Bangladesh House' at Maryland in the USA and planted a fringe tree on its premise.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Noakhali AL gets convening committee
All illegal mobile phone sets to be blocked  from today
Child marriages go up in fear of poverty, insecurity
Covid-19 claims 23 more, positivity rate drops to 3.24pc
Condolences pour in from international community
Mohibullah, a rebel voice silenced
Master Abdur Rahim blamed for murder
PM opens Bangladesh House in US, returns today


Latest News
US 'lost' the 20-year war in Afghanistan
24 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 234 million
PM Hasina leaves Washington for home
Facebook research shows company knew of Instagram harm to teens
Charge sheet against Ex-DG of Health submitted by ACC
Pran Gopal Dutta takes oath as MP
85 more news portals get approval to registrar
Low turnout marks India's high-profile Bengal bypoll
Robi to phase out 3G by 2023
Most Read News
Bangladesh joining RCEP!
Ensuring workplace wellbeing of female Garment Workers
Spice trade - A world-beating business perspective
Pakistan cricket chief quits, board says after tour chaos
Bangladesh to buy 1 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia
Bangladesh football team reaches Maldives
Messi chooses Guardiola reunion to get up and running with PSG
Sheriff fire shot for less 'Super' clubs at Real
England cricketers would tour Pakistan: Mushtaq Ahmed
Boys to wear new jersey in SAFF
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft