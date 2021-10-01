Video
Friday, 1 October, 2021
HC asks RJSC to submit all docs of Evaly by Oct 12

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday asked the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms to submit all documents of e-commerce platform Evaly Limited by October 12.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Md Farhan Hossein, a customer, who has not got a washing machine from Evaly yet ordered 5 months ago.
The HC bench also set October 12 for further hearing and orders on the issue.
Lawyer Sayed Mahsib Hossain appeared for the petitioner during the hearing.
Sayed Mahsib Hossain, petitioner lawyer told journalists that the HC bench passed the order to examine Evaly Limited's documents as his client had appealed to form a board of directors until its liquidation.
On September 22, the same HC bench imposed a ban on the sale or transfer of e-commerce platform Evaly's movable and immovable property.
The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why e-commerce platform Evaly would not be liquidated.
On September 16, Evaly's Chairman Shamima Nasrin and CEO, Managing Director Mohammad Rassel were arrested for incurring a debt of Tk 5.43 billion to its suppliers and customers.



