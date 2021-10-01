Another dead dolphin found in Halda River

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 30: Another dolphin was found dead in the Halda River in Chattogram on Thursday.

Naval police members recovered the five feet long dolphin carcass from Madunaghat Barua Para area. Police also seized 5,000 meters of fishing net from the river.

The carcass of the dolphin calf was recovered during regular patrol and it was later handed over to Dr Md Monzoorul Kibria, professor of Chattogram University's.