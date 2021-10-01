Video
Friday, 1 October, 2021
Former mayor Manzur gives slab to CCC

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Staff Correspondent

Former Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) Mayor M Manzur Alam hands over a document to CCC mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury on giving a truck slab of iron sheets at the latters office on Thursday. photo: observer



CHATTOGRAM, Sept 30: Former Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) Mayor M Manzur Alam has met Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and presented a truck slab of iron sheets on Thursday.
M Manzur Alam requested to mayor that slabs be laid over all open drains in the city. He expressed deep sorrow over the untoward incident and called upon all service providers to work together for the development of the city.
City Corporation Chief Executive Officer Shahidul Alam, Mostafa Hakim Group Executive Director Shamsuddoha, Mayor's Private Secretary Abul Hashem, Chief Engineer Rafiqul Islam Manik , Additional Chief Accounting Officer Humayun Kabir Chowdhury, Supervising Engineer (Mechanical) Sudip Basak, Deputy Cleaning Chief Officer Morshedul Alam and others were present at the occasion.


