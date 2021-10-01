Video
RU classes to resume on October 20

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Sept 30: Academic activities, including classes, of Rajshahi University (RU) will resume on October 20 after a long gap of suspension caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Prior to this, the students' dormitories will reopen on October 17, RU sources said.
RU authority took the decision in its academic council meeting held at the Senate Building this afternoon with Vice-chancellor Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar in the chair.
The meeting also took the decision of cancelling the scheduled summer and winter vacations of the current year.
On the other hand, admission tests for the first year honours classes at RU in the 2020-2021 academic session will be held from October 4 to 6. A total of 1,27,647 students are going to appear in their admission tests against 4,191 seats in 59 departments under 12 faculties and two institutes this year.
Of those, 44,194 students will appear in the test for 'C' Unit comprising the faculties of Science and Agriculture to be held on October 4, while 43,558 students for the 'A' unit comprising the faculties of Arts, Law, Social Sciences and Fine Arts and Institute of Education and Research on October 5.


