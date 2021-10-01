JU VC mourns death of former Prof Azharul Islam

Jahangirnagar University (JU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Farzana Islam on Thursday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of former JU Professor Dr S M Azharul Islam.

In a condolence message, the JU Vice Chancellor prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Dr Azharul Islam, a former professor of Physics department at Jahangirnagar University (JU), died of cancer at a hospital in New Delhi, India at the age of 68. S M Azharul Islam joined as a lecturer in Physics department of Jahangirnagar University in 1986. He retired from teaching at Jahangirnagar University in June 2020.









