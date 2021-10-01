Video
Home City News

JU VC mourns death of former Prof Azharul Islam

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
JU Correspondent

Jahangirnagar University (JU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Farzana Islam on Thursday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of former JU Professor Dr S M Azharul Islam.
In a condolence message, the JU Vice Chancellor prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.
Dr Azharul Islam, a former professor of Physics department at Jahangirnagar University (JU), died of cancer at a hospital in New Delhi, India at the age of 68. S M Azharul Islam joined as a lecturer in Physics department of Jahangirnagar University in 1986. He retired from teaching at Jahangirnagar University in June 2020.


