Friday, 1 October, 2021, 12:22 PM
Home Editorial

Developing marketplace on Dhupkhola field a ‘demonic decision’

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

What more to expect in a city where greenery and playing grounds have turned rare sights in the past two decades. Now one of Dhaka's heritage playgrounds, the Dhupkhola field is about to be wiped out from the cityscape too.

Despite repeated protests from students and local inhabitants, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has started digging the central playground of Jagannath University (JnU) at Old Dhaka's     Dhupkhola area. The digging works are reportedly taking place in the dead of night to construct a market.

This is apparently a part of an initiative to 'develop' the premises, but in line with experts, the plan is ignoring the playground's main purpose - providing adequate space for children's outdoor sporting activities.

However, earlier last June, when the DSCC set up poles on the playground for constructing a market, JnU authority wrote to the city corporation and later met with the DSCC Mayor.

The Mayor assured the JnU authority that no structure would be built on the playground. Perched poles were later removed from the playground, but only for a few months. That said - it is also time to question the integrity of a city mayor's verbal assurance.

We fear, now it is only a matter of time to feebly watch how a large piece of one of Dhaka heritage playground is gobbled up because of petty commercial gains.

What needs a clear understanding is that the playground is divided into three parts. Half of it is under the control of East End Club and the other two parts are respectively under control of Jagannath University and the City Corporation.

Unquestionably, DSCC is in the dominant position, in terms of exercising power compared to other two stakeholders.

The million dollar questions in this regard are - is it truly essential to build a shopping mall or market on the playground? Couldn't the DSCC select a different location? And, cannot the DSCC generate much needed revenue from other sources?

The point, however, money is important to make a living, but not by excluding an important amenity of human growth. A commercial market may be important to meet the needs of people of that locality, but the plan to build it by occupying the playground is irrational.

The DSCC authority is constantly failing to realise that on one hand , a complete generation of youth in today's Old Dhaka  is deviating from playing grounds due to lack of sports facility and healthy environment. While on the other, one of Dhaka's landmark heritage sites, one of the very few left, is on the brink of extinction.

We are drawing immediate attention of DSCC high-ups to re-consider its plans, and conserve the Dhupkhola playground in its actual shape.



