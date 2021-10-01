Video
Letter To the Editor

Indiscriminate use of plastics

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

Dear Sir,
With rapid urbanization, use of plastic has got a new momentum especially, in every important city of the country including the capital. Advantages of using it for one time and availability with cheaper cost have made the use of plastic in our regular trade and commerce more popular.

In makeshift mobile and fast food shops tea and coffee is being served in plastic cups instead of the usual glass or ceramic cups. Besides, variety of products is being marketed in plastic containers. But the question is, how much safe and healthy this use of plastic for human body is. Most importantly, plastic is not perishable, and it poses a grave threat to the environment. Earlier, the high court directed to stop the use of one-time plastic materials, and under our existing environmental protection laws, the use of plastic materials is strictly prohibited.

Unfortunately, lack of proper monitoring, awareness, and supervision of the administration, the use of plastic continues to be alarmingly on rise. We earnestly request the government to take steps against such indiscriminate use of plastics.

Maryam
Tikatuli, Dhaka



