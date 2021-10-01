

Post-9/11 US intervention: An assessment



If we speculate objectively, the answer is definitely no. Just two decades ago, American President Bush declared an eternal War on Terror in Afghanistan, naming it 'Operation Enduring Freedom'. This was the initial reaction to the 9/11 incident. Bush was determined to wipe out Laden led al-Qaeda and the Taliban.



But two decades later, Talibans recently occupied Afghanistan after the US-led Western forces evacuated Afghanistan. On the other hand, terrorism in the MiddleEast has long been a threat to global security. So it's needless to say, the USA has little to gain from this two-decade-long war.



After George W. Bush, Obama, Trump, and most recently Joe Biden were in charge of this war. The US had squandered a whopping 5 Trillion in the project of war and nation-building. Also, the USA tried to attain support for the war by innovating a binary concept called 'Us' & 'Them'. Even so, owning one is still beyond the reach of the average person. The Talibans' resurgence & the instability in the Middle East are bright illustrations.



However, soon after 9/11, Bush warned to suppress terrorists with the utmost of America's ability. Even to lead this war from the front, the USA altered its entire foreign policy. The UK, France, Germany, and NATO also played a role as allies. The main intention of the US-led Western forces was to eradicate terrorism and establish Western democracy in Afghanistan.



Moreover, the War on Terror & nation-building initiatives weren't only detained in Afghanistan but also extended to Iraq. Before the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Bush-backed American warlord lobbyists began spreading propaganda against Saddam Hussein. Lobbyists like Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, Paul Wolfowitz suspected that Saddam was somehow involved in the 9/11 attacks. They suspected al-Qaeda of having ties to Saddam.



Even they often speculated that Saddam had an arsenal of nuclear weapons & WMDs. By deploying propaganda, they demonized Saddam-led Iraq as a threat to global security. And so the belligerent lobbyists exploited propaganda to gain the American people's support. As a result, in 2003, the USA expanded War on Terror mission in Iraq, naming it 'Operation Iraqi Freedom'.



As part of this operation, the USA sought to impose so-called nation-building and Western ideologies on Iraqis, as it did in Afghanistan. But the outcome was nothing different than the Afghan invasion.



A question may arise as to why the USA and the West were eager in nation-building in Iraq and Afghanistan, why they wasted billions of dollars.To get the answer, we need to open Bush's book 'Decision Points'. There, he remarked, the desensitization of 'primitive' peoples, such as Afghans and Iraqis, was much required. He proudly said that they fought in both countries for the 'wellbeing' of the Iraqi & Afghan people.



Nonetheless, according to neutral analysts, the War on Terror wasn't for the 'wellbeing' of Iraqis and Afghans. That was America's pretext actually. Their main goal in the Iraq and Afghan wars was to achieve geopolitical, economic, and commercial interests. And in pursuit of these interests, hardline conservative lobbyists led from the front. They've made huge profits for the US arms and defense industry since 9/11.



Moreover, the news of the looting of oil resources by the US forces in Iraq isn't new. Companies like BP, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Halliburton made billions of dollars by confiscating Iraq's looted oil reserves. Besides, the American contractors in Afghanistan made also a lot of money. And the US lobbyists have large shares in these companies.



In the immediate aftermath of the9/11 attacks, Bush vowed to terminate all militant groups, including al-Qaeda. In the last two decades, Bush and three other US presidents have been in charge of the War on Terror. Interestingly, the US hasn't had much success in this bloody war without the assassination of Osama bin Laden.



But various groups believing in al-Qaeda's ideology are still active in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.



Additionally, the initiatives that were taken by the US to combat terrorism over the past two decades have been a blessing for many terrorist groups. The inhumane treatment of Iraqis and Afghans by America has incited terrorists to recruit members. This's how radical terrorists like ISILemerged. ISIL, which is active in Iraq and Syria mainly, has also spread to Asia and Africa. Even they also conducted many dreadful attacks in the Western world.



Furthermore, the recent resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan demonstrates that all American schemes over the past two decades have been miscalculated.



Again, some US policymakers recognize that the US had some accomplishmentsin Iraq and Afghanistan. They speculate al-Qaeda's inactivity as an achievement. They also consider it crucial that the USA hasn't been experienced any al-Qaeda's attack in the last 20 years. But those policymakers don't have credible answers to the questions of the death of 800,000 people in Iraq and Afghanistan, the death of 7,000 US troops.



Nonetheless, Muslims haven't only been persecuted in Iraq and Afghanistan since the 9/11 invasion. Muslim persecution and Islamophobia have also entered American society. As the assailants of the 9/11 attacks were Muslims, anti-Muslim hatred grew up in the USA. White supremacists even bombed many mosques and Islamic centres in the USA. In this way, xenophobia and Islamophobia have been at their peak since 9/11.



Now, this Islamophobia, xenophobia, racial hatredhave become a major theme in American & Western politics. Even the emerge of Islamophobic, xenophobic leaders like Donald Trump is a part of post-9/11 world politics. Populist politicians like Trump continue to emerge in the Western world using Islamophobia and xenophobia.



The shameful defeat of the USA in Afghanistan and the turmoil in the Middle East are indicative of America's failure. It remains to be seen whether the USA will learn from the events of failures of the past two decades. And the reality of future global politics depends on this. However, it's undeniable that the world has entered a new reality since 9/11.

The writer is a student, Department of International Relations,

University of Dhaka











With respect &love, the Americans remember the victims of the 9/11 incident. This year, as usual, theAmericans commemorated those victims in the horrific terrorist attack conducted by al-Qaeda. But this time, the Americans remembered 9/11 through a different circumstance. Because American-led Western soldiers in the War on Terror have recently quit Afghanistan, two decades after the terrible attack. They left Iraq more than a decade ago. As a result, a question is revolving around the world as to whether America can be successful at all in the War on Terror.If we speculate objectively, the answer is definitely no. Just two decades ago, American President Bush declared an eternal War on Terror in Afghanistan, naming it 'Operation Enduring Freedom'. This was the initial reaction to the 9/11 incident. Bush was determined to wipe out Laden led al-Qaeda and the Taliban.But two decades later, Talibans recently occupied Afghanistan after the US-led Western forces evacuated Afghanistan. On the other hand, terrorism in the MiddleEast has long been a threat to global security. So it's needless to say, the USA has little to gain from this two-decade-long war.After George W. Bush, Obama, Trump, and most recently Joe Biden were in charge of this war. The US had squandered a whopping 5 Trillion in the project of war and nation-building. Also, the USA tried to attain support for the war by innovating a binary concept called 'Us' & 'Them'. Even so, owning one is still beyond the reach of the average person. The Talibans' resurgence & the instability in the Middle East are bright illustrations.However, soon after 9/11, Bush warned to suppress terrorists with the utmost of America's ability. Even to lead this war from the front, the USA altered its entire foreign policy. The UK, France, Germany, and NATO also played a role as allies. The main intention of the US-led Western forces was to eradicate terrorism and establish Western democracy in Afghanistan.Moreover, the War on Terror & nation-building initiatives weren't only detained in Afghanistan but also extended to Iraq. Before the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Bush-backed American warlord lobbyists began spreading propaganda against Saddam Hussein. Lobbyists like Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, Paul Wolfowitz suspected that Saddam was somehow involved in the 9/11 attacks. They suspected al-Qaeda of having ties to Saddam.Even they often speculated that Saddam had an arsenal of nuclear weapons & WMDs. By deploying propaganda, they demonized Saddam-led Iraq as a threat to global security. And so the belligerent lobbyists exploited propaganda to gain the American people's support. As a result, in 2003, the USA expanded War on Terror mission in Iraq, naming it 'Operation Iraqi Freedom'.As part of this operation, the USA sought to impose so-called nation-building and Western ideologies on Iraqis, as it did in Afghanistan. But the outcome was nothing different than the Afghan invasion.A question may arise as to why the USA and the West were eager in nation-building in Iraq and Afghanistan, why they wasted billions of dollars.To get the answer, we need to open Bush's book 'Decision Points'. There, he remarked, the desensitization of 'primitive' peoples, such as Afghans and Iraqis, was much required. He proudly said that they fought in both countries for the 'wellbeing' of the Iraqi & Afghan people.Nonetheless, according to neutral analysts, the War on Terror wasn't for the 'wellbeing' of Iraqis and Afghans. That was America's pretext actually. Their main goal in the Iraq and Afghan wars was to achieve geopolitical, economic, and commercial interests. And in pursuit of these interests, hardline conservative lobbyists led from the front. They've made huge profits for the US arms and defense industry since 9/11.Moreover, the news of the looting of oil resources by the US forces in Iraq isn't new. Companies like BP, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Halliburton made billions of dollars by confiscating Iraq's looted oil reserves. Besides, the American contractors in Afghanistan made also a lot of money. And the US lobbyists have large shares in these companies.In the immediate aftermath of the9/11 attacks, Bush vowed to terminate all militant groups, including al-Qaeda. In the last two decades, Bush and three other US presidents have been in charge of the War on Terror. Interestingly, the US hasn't had much success in this bloody war without the assassination of Osama bin Laden.But various groups believing in al-Qaeda's ideology are still active in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.Additionally, the initiatives that were taken by the US to combat terrorism over the past two decades have been a blessing for many terrorist groups. The inhumane treatment of Iraqis and Afghans by America has incited terrorists to recruit members. This's how radical terrorists like ISILemerged. ISIL, which is active in Iraq and Syria mainly, has also spread to Asia and Africa. Even they also conducted many dreadful attacks in the Western world.Furthermore, the recent resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan demonstrates that all American schemes over the past two decades have been miscalculated.Again, some US policymakers recognize that the US had some accomplishmentsin Iraq and Afghanistan. They speculate al-Qaeda's inactivity as an achievement. They also consider it crucial that the USA hasn't been experienced any al-Qaeda's attack in the last 20 years. But those policymakers don't have credible answers to the questions of the death of 800,000 people in Iraq and Afghanistan, the death of 7,000 US troops.Nonetheless, Muslims haven't only been persecuted in Iraq and Afghanistan since the 9/11 invasion. Muslim persecution and Islamophobia have also entered American society. As the assailants of the 9/11 attacks were Muslims, anti-Muslim hatred grew up in the USA. White supremacists even bombed many mosques and Islamic centres in the USA. In this way, xenophobia and Islamophobia have been at their peak since 9/11.Now, this Islamophobia, xenophobia, racial hatredhave become a major theme in American & Western politics. Even the emerge of Islamophobic, xenophobic leaders like Donald Trump is a part of post-9/11 world politics. Populist politicians like Trump continue to emerge in the Western world using Islamophobia and xenophobia.The shameful defeat of the USA in Afghanistan and the turmoil in the Middle East are indicative of America's failure. It remains to be seen whether the USA will learn from the events of failures of the past two decades. And the reality of future global politics depends on this. However, it's undeniable that the world has entered a new reality since 9/11.The writer is a student, Department of International Relations,University of Dhaka