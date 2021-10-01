When life is a curse!

Today's children are the future of tomorrow. Mother's lap is the safest place within the world for a toddler. When children leave their mother's lap due to hunger and leave their parents' house and set foot on an unknown path, they are identified as path children. The path is their abode and address. The battle of their life started from birth. At the age when they are supposed to go to school with their books in hand, they are involved in all kinds of risky activities. Many times, children are forcibly involved in these activities. As a result, many are dying prematurely due to various physical and mental diseases.



The socio-economic condition of Bangladesh is one of the main reasons for child labor. Lack of job opportunities in villages, social uncertainty, lack of meeting basic needs are the reasons why people are moving from villages to cities. Natural disasters such as river erosion, floods, droughts, tidal surges and earthquakes are also responsible. Every such incident-accident is pushing the children to manual labor. Due to the low education, poverty and unawareness of parents, the family of the children considers education as unprofitable.



Today's children will lead the world in future. So, their proper development is essential. It is natural and expected that children will develop mentally and physically through education, entertainment and culture in the family, educational institutions and society.



Child labor is a long-term tool of global economic exploitation. A recent report by the International Labor Organization (ILO) and UNICEF entitled 'Child Labor: Global Estimates 2020, Trends and the Road Forward' states that 'The number of child laborers worldwide has reached 160 million in the first two decades of the 21st century.' "In the last four years alone, about 8.4 million children have been pushed into child labor," the report said. Another 9 million children are at similar risk by 2022 because of Covid-19. According to ILO statistics, between 2000 and 2016, the number of child laborers dropped to 94 million. This picture has changed alarmingly in the last four years. This estimated number of child laborers is undoubtedly a warning.



Child labor is observed almost everywhere in our country. According to the BBS (Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics) survey, 16 lakh 98 thousand 894 children are involved in labor in 18 sectors of Bangladesh. According to the ILO, more than 1.5 lakh children are involved in catastrophic activities in Dhaka alone.[The BBS conducted the survey with information from 36,242 families]. In reality, the number of child laborers is much higher.



In our country, children usually sell labor in various businesses including agriculture, mills, public transport, housing, food shops, brick kilns and construction. They are often used as a medium by drug lords. As a result, the future of these children is lost in the dark. They are victims of harassment, torture and human rights violations in the workplace. They do not even have the right to get a little medical care when they are sick. Many girls are sexually abused at an early age. At one stage, many of these children became involved in various crimes, including drug dealing.



According to the 18th International Conference of Labor Statisticians, amendments to the Bangladesh Labor Act, 2006 and 2013, a working child is a child between the ages of 12 and 18 who work up to 42 hours a week in light work or without risk. This labor is permissible. However, if a child between the ages of 5 and 11 does any kind of risk-free work, it will also be child labor. They also fall into the definition of a working child. If someone between the ages of 5 -18 and works more than 42 hours a week, it will be considered hazardous child labor.



The Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh recognizes the fundamental rights of all citizens, including children. Article 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 of the Constitution, that is, the principles of governing the state, emphasize the need to take special measures for the physically and mentally handicapped, including compulsory primary education for children. Article 26, 27, 29, 31, 34, 38, 38, 39, 40 and 41 of the Fundamental Rights section guarantee the fundamental rights of all citizens as human beings. In particular, forced labor is strictly prohibited and there is a guarantee of legal redress in case of violation of rights.



After the independence of Bangladesh, The Children's Act 1974 (Act No. 39 of 1974) was introduced to protect the rights of children in this country. In this law the definition of child, age, scope of rights, juvenile, guardianship, custody of the child's property, child protection in civil-criminal cases, etc. have been discussed in detail. The National Policy on the Elimination of Child Labor also states that this law is a significant milestone in the establishment of child rights.



The ILO and UNICEF call for reversing the rising trend of child labor:

1. To provide adequate social security for all including universal child facilities.

2. Increasing the cost of quality education and bringing all children back to school, including those who were out of school before Covid-19.

3. Highlighting the need for appropriate work for adults so that families do not have to resort to children to help increase family income.

4. Eliminate harmful sexual practices and inequalities that affect child labor.

5. Investing in child protection systems, agricultural development, rural public services, infrastructure and livelihoods.



The path to the development of humanity and the greatest interests of the nation require the education of children. We have to be aware that they should not be lost at a young age due to social, political and economic problems. Everyone should keep an eye on food, clothes, homeless children so that they do not become a burden on the shoulders of the nation in the future. Man is the best creature of creation. Children are a special grace of Allah Ta'ala. We will prevent child labour by building political, social and cultural movements - let's make it today's pledge.

The writer is a student of Law, North South University





