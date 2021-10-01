Mr. Bond, may I see your vaccine certificate?

Like many other sectors across the world, the film industry was also hit hard by the virus; and, Mr. Bond had to sit back in some remote island and sip martini. Whoops, forgot to take off the mask!



Even 007 was no match for an adversary, which brought the world to a standstill. Its name: Virus..Corona Virus.



Gadgets became useless and Bond's bravado sounded hollow as survival became the key struggle for millions across the world. Once more, we were reminded that reality has no place for fictional heroes and the stars of celluloid only appear invincible in film.



Corona's reality lesson: Be that as it may, life is coming back to normal and 007 is also hitting the screens with a bang. Yep, it's the same old template of girls, gadgets, cars, bespoke suits and, yes, film titles that sound simply terrific.



No Time to Die, had been hovering over us for quite some time and repeated postponement of its opening has killed the thrill to a degree.



But then, this is James Bond - nobody does it better, right? So, as the movie is heading our way, we are reminded that you only live twice, and the second time is, er, well, with a mask.



Doesn't sound terribly thrilling! Well, despite Bond's relentless efforts to maintain the image of the ultimate macho man, in the end, he has to wear protective face covering and take the vaccine.



Several TV reports have tried to whip up a sense of excitement by highlighting the release of the movie - Bond is finally set to hit the screens!



Are we in suspense? If you ask me, the feeling is that of ambivalence.



Corona has given us such a lesson in harsh reality that 007's calibrated suavity may appear a little too far-fetched.



Mr. Bond, the glorious salesman: So, who is James Bond? Yes, he is a superspy plus a super stud but what is more, he is a salesman. A good one too. In 2021, James Bond is no longer a movie but a prolonged advert made to resemble a film.



We all know what's coming our way; it's not a detective thriller or a dip into the murky, Machiavellian realm of espionage. Whatever the challenge, 007 will come out alive and, to defeat the enemy, employ a wide variety of awe inspiring gizmos. In between, he will be seen wearing clothes from top end brands, eat cordon bleau dishes, sipping the finest wines. Oh yes, he will certainly take the belle back to the hotel room. Is she vaccinated? Right, I shouldn't ask daft questions!



Whatever he is, 'spy' is certainly not what pops to mind. A salesman, yes, because after each Bond film, sales of what he wore, used and drove will skyrocket.



In one 007 film, Heineken beer was strategically placed which saw its demand soar beyond all competitors. Yes, even Corona beer was challenged!



Come back to the salesman bit, James Bond's main tasks are, selling Britain, promoting brands from alcohol to cars to even, mobile phones. I forgot, the biggest Bond promotion item is the watch.



You may not be able to own a Walther PPK or an Aston Martin but an Omega is within the reach of many. That means Bangladeshis too because as the film comes on screen, local stores will advertise the latest 007 watch. To be honest, many Bangladeshis can afford to buy not one but several Aston Martins though without a permanent showroom, getting the car would be impolitic.



Unfortunately, watch wearing has been in decline. Who wants to wear one when time can be seen on the phone?



Well, in that case, we may just see a new phone being promoted.



Should the Bond franchise carry on?

Almost sixty years after Sean Connery uttered the famous line on a baccarat table, our man here has managed to weather quite a few storms. In the late 80s there was even talk of ending 007 but in an age of globalisation, Bond has a new purpose - promote the best a man could want to make his life a little less banal. There are men who exist and there are those who want to live and, Bond is the icon for the latter. Naturally, along with the desire to live it up, one must have money. Maybe not a lot but certainly a substantial amount.



That flashy car, the tailored suit, the designer glasses and the single malt cost money you know!



In recent times we have been presented with what can be termed the Bond lifestyle. In short, this is about glamour.



You drive in a sporty looking car with a stunningly beautiful woman by your side and voila, your friends call you 'Bond'. What men will do to get that epithet!



There was even talk about a female 007. Well, call me what you will but this may not work because in the last decade, 007 has firmly established himself as a fashion icon for men. Bond has been and still is the epitome of male machismo.



How about an Asian guy playing 007? Well, since pluralism is in the air, why not?

Bond is British but modern day Great Britain represents people from many ethnic minorities and therefore, a Bond with an African or an Asian background won't appear strange at all.



For 007 to capture a larger market, the franchise should be brought back to the Indian sub-continent. I know, Octopussy was shot in India but that was a different age, long before Bollywood allure became a global force.



Naturally, we wouldn't want 007 to dance but Bond in India will create a rational premise to insert an item number.



An item number in a 007 film - a role too tempting for Bollywood actresses!



As a Bangladeshi, I still dream of a Bond sequence in Dhaka. I am letting my imagination fly but it's not impossible you know. Just imagine this sequence: 007 in a bike weaving through the teeming population of Old Dhaka to end up inside the Lalbagh Fort for a showdown with the villain. Also, how about Hajirbiriyani washed down with Borhani for a change!



Mr. Bond.your game ends here, shouts the villain to which 007 replies: no it doesn't, I am vaccinated and am wearing a mask!

Pradosh Mitra is a former

development worker and

a keen social observer





