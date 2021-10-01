

Is moralisation in decay in contemporary socialisation?



Dialectical Materialism, however, illustrates the very first phase of human society was 'Primitive Communalism'. There was no particular border, territory, population, concept of sovereignty and different nations. All people were one nation respecting Organic Community depending on the sophisticated division of labour like one body of Organic Theory and stayed under the one and same sky.



By the time, slavery took a robust habitat in human evolution generating two diverse groups- 'powerful and powerless' who brought about the classes of 'oppressors and oppressed'. In Feudalism, it got constructed with hefty postures of 'Landlords and Peasants'. Feudalism, through its structural establishment, countered the phase of Primitive Communalism. As consequence, Feudalism is also further countered by the sturdy arrival of Liberalism. Based on capitalism, free trade and democracy, liberalism has risen to the most philosophical and pragmatic controversy of the 'Bourgeois class' and 'Working Class' in the name of 'Class Struggle'.



However, the essence of the depictions exhibits how the world has been altered through new thesis, antithesis, courses and discourses. From this point of view, the contemporary world also undergoes many courses and discourses. World governmentalism through international institutionalisation, the whiff of multi-polarity, rising of China through world factory, the robust grip of tech giants over people and their privacy and many major themes would take place over time in the world system and bring about another antithesis against capitalism and Western reign of ideological vigour.



These all anecdotes hold tremendous persuasiveness of impacting on the generations of a different phase of time. Becoming influenced by a feudal system in the feudal era and becoming influenced by technology in the industry 4.0 era are two distinct perspectives but they are in the same role of socialising the generations of their time.



The factors that conduct the socialisation of children or youngsters are family, friends, relatives, tradition, society, religion, caste, norms, and states so on. Having grave influences of different courses of history and time, these factors also altered their structures and shapes and schemed new means of influencing human generations.



The tribal system of the ancient age held such family systems that used to socialise adolescents and youngsters regarding the aspects of war, hunting, fishing and horsing in the cavalry. In contrast, modern state systems diminished the importance of family in the role of coaching their children in war and fishing, rather it brought forth production, business and industrialisation that let not family persons coach their children less meaningful war and hunting according to time demands.



Since the early modern period family, norms and religions were in the primary role of socialising the children and youths. By the time, particularly in the late modern period, the revolution of production and industrialisation provoked the massive and persuasive reigns of science and technology. Turning human historic mobility into a rapid phase, science and technology grabbed the core positions in influencing the new generations taking out from the family and rituals based influences.



Moreover, this contemporary time of technology extremely shifted all the discourses in the socialisation arena that causes the moral degradation of our children and youngsters.



Moralisation was a root abstract in socialising adolescents in the early and late modern periods. It is all about an abstract notion that is conducted by family, friends, sermon, norm, ritual and tradition therein an adolescent gets socialised and carries the best version of rational thoughts and reasonable upshots.



In that periods, though parents, preceptors, friends, social leaders were not much educated at all, their methods of nurturing the youngsters and children were more than apt to grow a moral stance in children' thoughts. By contrast, the modern technology-based era made all these factors more self-centred and brought forth much availability of information and technology to their hands that obstruct their healthy nurture and socialisation.



Focusing on the depiction, we discern, nowadays our children and youngsters don't go to bed to sleep or eat their meals without smartphones. They do their tasks by hearing songs and playing games. Guardians often get yielded to children's emotional demands. Many times they don't heed to which softwares are being used by their children. In this case, youngsters are verily prone to play video games like PUBG, COD, Free Fire and make TikTok videos that persuasively impede their moral integration.



Parents' reluctance and less active roles of societal factors in our youngsters' socialisation process is becoming worse day by day because of the ghastly supremacy of technology.



The rates of morally degraded youths, worldwide, are jumping geometrically in this contemporary time, researchers found. Though the wicked development got momentum worldwide, Bangladesh is undergoing the hazardous outcome that would hinder adequate progression in moralisation of the next generation. The core driver behind this horrid development is misuses of technology and vesting it in the hands of adolescents without taking care of and inspection.



No misgiving that this phase of historical progression is much more destructive than any other phase, to the extent of socialisation. For the sake of saving our youngsters and youths from being decayed by a dire misuse of technology, family, friends, sermons, rituals and all other factors of socialisation must properly be applied and that will lead our next generation to effective moralisation.

The writer is a student,

Department of International

Relations, University of Dhaka









