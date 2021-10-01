Lightning kills youth in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, Sept 30: A young man was killed and four others were injured by lightning strike in Atwari Upazila on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Ranjit Barman, son of Bhujen Barman, a resident of Durga Mandir area under Randhanagar Union.

Officer-in-Charge of Atwari Police Station Md Ijaruddin said lightning struck the five when they were having tea in a roadside stall in the area at night.

The injured were taken to Atwari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Ranjit dead.