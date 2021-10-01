Two killed in road mishaps in two districts

Two people including a woman have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Feni and Manikganj, on Wednesday.

FENI: A college student was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sayeed Toufiqul Islam Raihan, 21, son of Nurul Afsar, a resident of Darbarpur Village in Fulgazi Upazila of the district. He was an honours third year student of Department of Mathematics at Feni Government College.

Police and local sources said Raihan was going to Feni Town from the house at noon.

At one stage, a truck hit him in Kazirbag area on the Feni-Porshuram Regional Road, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Feni General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Feni Model Police Station (PS) Nizam Uddin confirmed the incident.

MANIKGANJ: A woman was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nazma Begum, 50, wife of late Saidur Rahman, a resident of Gilanda area under Manikganj Municipality. She worked as a cleaner at British-American Tobacco Company.

Golra Highway PS OC Md Monirul Islam said a Manikganj-bound private car hit two women from behind in front of Max Industries in Jagir area on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at around 4:30pm, which left Nazma dead on the spot and another injured.

Injured Nargis Begum was taken to Manikganj Sadar Hospital.

However, police seized the private car but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.





