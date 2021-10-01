Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 October, 2021, 12:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Friday, 1 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Feni and Manikganj, on Wednesday.
FENI: A college student was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Sayeed Toufiqul Islam Raihan, 21, son of Nurul Afsar, a resident of Darbarpur Village in Fulgazi Upazila of the district. He was an honours third year student of Department of Mathematics at Feni Government College.
Police and local sources said Raihan was going to Feni Town from the house at noon.
At one stage, a truck hit him in Kazirbag area on the Feni-Porshuram Regional Road, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Feni General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Feni Model Police Station (PS) Nizam Uddin confirmed the incident.     
MANIKGANJ: A woman was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Nazma Begum, 50, wife of late Saidur Rahman, a resident of Gilanda area under Manikganj Municipality. She worked as a cleaner at British-American Tobacco Company.
Golra Highway PS OC Md Monirul Islam said a Manikganj-bound private car hit two women from behind in front of Max Industries in Jagir area on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at around 4:30pm, which left Nazma dead on the spot and another injured.
Injured Nargis Begum was taken to Manikganj Sadar Hospital.
However, police seized the private car but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lightning kills youth in Panchagarh
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
Housewife crushed under train at Atrai
3 drown as boat sinks in Padma
Dead dolphin found again on Kuakata Beach
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Thrust on creating gender-balanced society to empower women
C-19: 12 more die, 109 more infected in 13 dists


Latest News
US 'lost' the 20-year war in Afghanistan
24 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 234 million
PM Hasina leaves Washington for home
Facebook research shows company knew of Instagram harm to teens
Charge sheet against Ex-DG of Health submitted by ACC
Pran Gopal Dutta takes oath as MP
85 more news portals get approval to registrar
Low turnout marks India's high-profile Bengal bypoll
Robi to phase out 3G by 2023
Most Read News
Bangladesh joining RCEP!
Ensuring workplace wellbeing of female Garment Workers
Spice trade - A world-beating business perspective
Pakistan cricket chief quits, board says after tour chaos
Bangladesh to buy 1 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia
Bangladesh football team reaches Maldives
Messi chooses Guardiola reunion to get up and running with PSG
Sheriff fire shot for less 'Super' clubs at Real
England cricketers would tour Pakistan: Mushtaq Ahmed
Boys to wear new jersey in SAFF
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft