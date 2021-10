ATRAI, NAOGAON, Sept 30: A housewife was crushed under a train in Atrai Upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Rupali, 35, wife of Saudi Arabia expatriate Khairul Islam, a resident of Dhulauri Village under Panchupur Union.

Officer-in-Charge of Santahar GRP Police Station Monzer Ali said the Rajshahi-bound Barendra Express Train hit the woman in Thaipara area at around 11am, leaving her dead on the spot.